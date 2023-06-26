Eva Mendes shares rare picture of family life with Ryan Gosling and two daughters

The Hitch star and the Barbie actor have been together since 2012

While Ryan Gosling is off making the promotional rounds for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, premiering July 21, Eva Mendes holds down the fort at home.

The actress and entrepreneur, 49, shared a new glimpse of life at home as a mother to their two daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven, and what her own Cuban mom would think of it.

Watch in the video below as Eva dishes on what her mom thinks of her style of parenting at their gorgeous home.

WATCH: Eva Mendes' take on motherhood in candid at-home video

She captioned her clip: "Cuban Mami says… Everything in the house is a possible physical injury to the kids …and any modern 'art' she thinks is a scam."

Fans found the stolen moment hilarious and left comments identifying with her exact situation, many saying that their own moms were just the same.

"Spanish moms are so like that. I love when you do these!!! I'm like…that's so mom right there," one gushed, while another noted one of the kids' books on the table, titled The Family Fart Book, and wrote: "Ok but I wanna read that Family Fart book," to which Eva replied with a laugh: "Dying. Didn't even notice!"

© Rex Images Eva and Ryan at the 'The Place Beyond The Pines' premiere

Ryan, meanwhile, was last seen in LA on Sunday at a press junket and photo call for Barbie alongside co-star Margot Robbie and other cast members and director Greta. The actor is playing the Ken to Margot's Barbie, a portrayal that has already drummed up immense anticipation.

In a cover story with GQ this May, the two-time Oscar nominee opened up about fatherhood and realizing he wanted to be a parent when Eva told him she was pregnant with Esmeralda.

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock The two stars have been together since 2012

"I would never want to go back, you know?" he said. "I'm glad I didn't have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."

He opened up also about wanting to do the Barbie movie specifically as a way to represent for Ken, saying his "story needs to be told."

© Getty Images Ryan is set to star in Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie"

When asked about the online debate over whether the actor was too old to inhabit the role, he responded: "It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken.

"Like you ever thought about Ken before this?" he added, emphasizing that the male doll's job was simply beach. "And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing.

© Getty Images The actor attended the photo call and press junket for "Barbie" in LA on Sunday

"But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never [expletive] with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."