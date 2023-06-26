Jennifer Lawrence makes surprising comments about rarely-seen son Cy

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about navigating motherhood in the spotlight.

In a recent interview led by Hollywood royalty Cameron Diaz, The Hunger Games actress reflected on how she has changed her attitude towards parenting since welcoming her now one-year-old son, Cy, with her gallerist husband, Cooke Maroney.

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence got candid about motherhood

In her tell-all chat for Interview magazine, J-Law expressed her initial fears about shielding her son from the paparazzi.

"I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, "How the [expletive] am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?" she revealed.

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were seen on March 26, 2023 in New York City

Embracing her inevitable attention pre and post-pregnancy, Jennifer expressed her newfound "zen" approach to life, accepting that while her fame is part of life, she won't let her anxiety and anger towards the unwanted attention rub off on her son.

"The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness," she shared with Cameron.

© Gotham Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence stepped out together on April 10, 2023 in New York City

In a bid for privacy, the Oscar award-winning mother-of-one has kept a relatively low profile since giving birth to Cy in February 2022, after a challenging pregnancy journey led her to experience two miscarriages.

In a heartbreaking interview for VOGUE, Jennifer revealed she first fell pregnant in her early 20s before she sadly "had a miscarriage alone in Montreal".

Jennifer said that she got pregnant again during the filming of Adam McKay's Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up but suffered a second miscarriage.

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence attends Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere

Thankfully, Jennifer's pregnancy with Cy was a healthy one. She later gushed: "I mean the euphoria of Cy is just - Jesus, it’s impossible.

"I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible."

She added: "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she said. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing."

