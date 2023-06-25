Gemma Atkinson reveals why she can 'finally' relax ahead of son's imminent birth

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting her second baby with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Sunday to share how she was feeling about giving birth for a second time.

The star posted that she could "finally relax" after throwing a party for her daughter Mia, who will turn four on 4 July.

Posting an image from a fitness tracker which showed her sleep performance as 100 percent, Gemma wrote: "How clever is the human body. Made it to Mia's party, she had THE best time with all her friends.

© Instagram Gemma has showcased her growing baby bump on social media

"I got in bed last night & said to Gorka, 'I can finally relax. She had her party so little fella can come anytime from now and it's OK.' Woke up to my best recovery in months! Seems I really did 'switch off' to sleep and recover."

© Instagram The star was delighted she'd had the chance to relax

The presenter and actress is expecting their second child, a boy, having shared the exciting news of the couple's new arrival earlier this year. In January, Gemma shared an adorable black-and-white image of herself cradling her baby bump.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are expecting their second baby

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," she wrote in the caption.

The doting mum continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

© Getty The actress and presenter is looking forward to her son's arrival

On Saturday, the 38-year-old shared a new photo that showed her daughter Mia as a baby. In the snapshot, Gemma could be seen lifting her little one in the garden of their stunning Cheshire home, making the most of the sunshine.

Gemma and Gorka couldn't be happier

The star also opened up about her pregnancy complications in a candid caption. She penned: "When Mia was a baby [sad eyes emoji]. My DMs are flooded at the min with questions about if I'm nervous for birth this time around after what happened last time.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Mia in 2019

"Because lots of 2nd time mums to be had a similar experience. For those that don’t know, with Mia, my waters broke on the 2nd and I ended up needing an emergency C section on the 4th which 2hrs later resulted in a big postpartum haemorrhage.

"Not exactly what we had in mind but from speaking openly about it I've met SO many couples who went through the same. It's more common than I thought! I'd [be] lying if I said it hadn't crossed my mind that at almost 38wks I’ll be very soon bringing my little man into the world BUT I'm so much more calm and in tune with it all this time around.

© Getty Gemma has been candid about her experience of pregnancy and birth

"I know every pregnancy is different. From only 2wks pregnant I felt different this time. Carrying Mia was a breeze in comparison to this little dude. I'm far from an expert but what I'm telling myself this time is below, it may help some of you. [Love heart emoji]."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly

The star then listed the incredible ways she is reframing all the possibilities of giving birth the second time round, which included: "My body & my mind are capable and I have full trust in them".