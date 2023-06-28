Christina Hall's husband Josh makes surprising confession about his relationship with three stepkids

The Christina on the Coast star's husband is a stepdad to her three kids with ex-husbands Tarek el Moussa and Ant Anstead

Christina Hall's husband Josh Hall may not be so much of a romantic (his words), but he knows how to step up where it counts.

The couple, who run a home renovation and house flipping business together, were first romantically linked to each other in 2021, and tied the knot less than a year later in 2022, making Josh a stepdad to his new wife's three kids: two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, plus her three-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

While he can admit that becoming a stepdad to not one but three kids was an adjustment, it's one he took on happily.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the couple gave insight into their relationship, and confessed: "There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad."

He explained: "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

Still, he maintained: "But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

Though he knows he hasn't "been around these kids their whole lives," he revealed he has already become "the authority" in the house, and he said: "Christina is the one who says, 'Whatever you want,'" and joked: "They already know, 'If Josh says no, go ask Mom.'"

"I'm Mommy. I'm sweet. They love me," Christina couldn't help but say, prompting Josh to tease her with: "It's fun, but, you know what? In the long run, they're going to love me more, because they're going to be like, 'That guy kept me in line. He made me what I am today.'"

Giving further insight into how their family dynamics work, the couple explained that when it comes to getting outside help for their kids, they keep it as minimal as possible.

"Every time I give advice or something people are like, 'Well, of course that's easy for you to say. You have all the help!'" the Christina on the Coast star said.

She added: "We don't have assistance. We don't have full-time nannies. Both of us like to do almost everything on our own, so we really do parent on our own."

Christina and Josh live in Orange County with the three kids, though they keep a vacation home in Tennessee, where they have said they hope to retire.

On June 29, Christina's hit show Christina on the Coast makes its return to HGTV with 11 new episodes airing at 9pm ET.