Ant Anstead delivers heartfelt message as son spends Thanksgiving with mom Christina Hall The couple are embroiled in a bitter custody battle

Ant Anstead was feeling emotional when he revealed how he was spending his alternative Thanksgiving away from his young son, Hudson.

The star - who is dating Renee Zellweger - took to Instagram to give insight into his day while his three-year-old celebrated with his mom, Christina Hall, in Tennessee.

Ant posted a video which was captioned: "Thankful for so many things, happy Thanksgiving," along with a series of hearts.

WATCH: Ant Anstead's son shares tour of home he shares with his dad

His clip showed a beautifully decorated barn, with the most incredible view. There were tables lined with more than 50 place settings as he revealed he was spending Thanksgiving with a large group of friends and colleagues.

His revelation comes after his ex-wife shared her own plans with the son they share and her two other children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven.

The Flip or Flop - who is married to Josh Hall - star told People that she was looking forward to a "quiet" holiday. She explained: "We are excited to have a quiet week at home with the kids and Josh's sister Stacie and her family," the mom of three continues. "We've all been so crazy busy so it's nice to take a week to just talk, chill, play games and make some delicious meals."

Ant spent Thanksgiving with friends and away from his son Hudson

As well as his youngest Hudson, Ant is also a doting father to his daughter Amelie, 18, and Archie, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Louise Storey. Christina shares her oldest two children with Tarek El Moussa.

Ant has been in a relationship with Bridget Jones actress, Renee, since June 2021 after she appeared on his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

They recently sparked wedding rumors after sharing the most touching image on social media.

Ant is dating Renee Zellweger

The British presenter took to Instagram and shared a snapshot from a wedding gone by which featured their name places and heart-shaped cookies with the bride and groom's initials on them.

The close-up was captioned: "What a beautiful weekend wedding," making reference to the nuptials of his close pal, Jenson Button and wife, Brittny Ward, which took place earlier this year.

Ant shares his youngest son with ex-wife Christina Hall

While he didn't reveal why he'd chosen to share that particular image - since it didn't mark an anniversary of any sort - it did spark a big reaction from his followers who thought Ant and Renee had tied the knot.

"Omg I thought you guys got married," wrote one, while another responded: "I thought the same for a second," and a third commented: "Do I hear wedding bells for you as well?"

