Christina Hall honors third husband Josh Hall in the sweetest way possible

The Flip or Flop host has been married twice before

Christina Hall is celebrating her blended family on Father's Day. The mom of three, 39, paid tribute to her third husband Josh Hall with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, celebrating him as a stepdad to her kids.

"Happy Father's Day to my dad, Josh and all the dads out there. Enjoy your day," she wrote. Sharing a cute video of Hudson repeatedly calling for Josh, she added: "Father's Day version of the 'mom, mom, mom, mom...' Josh you put in the hard work for this family and the kids and I love and appreciate you!!"

Last month, the family plus Josh and Christina's parents enjoyed Mother's Day in Southern California at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

In an earlier post discussing Mother's Day, Christina reflected on a year of change in her life.

© Instagram Christina with her blended family

"Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother's Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things," she shared.

Christina went on to recall a moment when the rental property owners of the place where she was staying while the family was "momentarily displaced" showed her an act of kindness.

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was.

© Instagram Christina has been married twice before

“No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life-changing," she shared. "Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place."

"I know I've made mistakes but I know what I've done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I'm a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother's Day, no mater where you are in life or what's happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!."

Christina got engaged to fellow realtor Joshua Hall in 2021, and they tied the knot twice, once in April 2022 in a private ceremony and then once more that September in Hawai'i.

© Instagram Christina's youngest son

MORE: Christina Hall's multi-million dollar home has been transformed – and it looks like a hotel

Speaking with People earlier in the year, she got candid about the amount of criticism she's received on social media for aspects of her personal life.

She opened up about how naysayers have come after her for her frequent marriages and her decision to make her children an active part of her social presence.

© Getty The two shared a smooch on Lover's Beach

MORE: Christina Hall's husband gets amorous in her latest bikini photo – SEE

"I allow myself a little time to be upset," Christina stated to the publication, although the one person consistently in her corner was Joshua.

Christina Hall show’s off her Tennessee home’s impressive woodland garden

Read more HELLO! US stories here