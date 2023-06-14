Christina Hall's reunion with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa will excite reality TV fans – see who they're with

Christina Hall couldn't be prouder of her 12-year-old daughter Taylor, shared with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as she checks off another big moment in her life.

The television personality, 39, took to Instagram to celebrate the end of her daughter's school year, her first of middle school, and she wasn't alone.

In a photo shared on her Instagram Stories, Christina joined her husband Joshua Hall, Tarek, and his current wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, embracing Taylor after she received a commendation from her school.

She also shared another photo of her daughter writing: "Last day of 6th grade. My beautiful girl. First year of middle school was a success: good grades, great friends and excelling in sports."

The four have maintained an efficient working relationship as co-parents, with Christina and Tarek's children often dividing their time between both households.

The exes, who hosted the HGTV show Flip or Flop together, were married from 2009-2018, becoming parents in that span to Taylor and son Brayden, seven.

Tarek and Netflix realtor Heather have been together since 2019, getting married in October 2021 in grand fashion at a luxurious Montecito, California beach resort.

The two announced that they were expecting their first child together in 2022, with first-time mom Heather giving birth to a baby boy named Tristan Jay in early 2023.

Christina then married English host Ant Anstead in 2018, welcoming their son Hudson (now age three) in 2019. Ant is also a father to daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, from his first marriage to Louise Anstead.

However, they separated in 2020 and were divorced in 2021, sharing custody of Hudson after a long legal battle. Ant is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger.

Christina then got engaged to fellow realtor Joshua Hall in 2021, and they tied the knot twice, once in April 2022 in a private ceremony and then once more that September in Hawai'i.

Speaking with People earlier in the year, she got candid about the amount of criticism she's received on social media for aspects of her personal life.

She opened up about how naysayers have come after her for her frequent marriages and her decision to make her children an active part of her social presence.

"I allow myself a little time to be upset," Christina stated to the publication, although the one person consistently in her corner was Joshua.

"And usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband Joshua] about it."

She continued: "The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth.

"I think the older I get, the less I care. I'm approaching 40 in a few months and what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."