Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan's exciting family weekend with daughter Ella

The former Strictly dancers took their daughter on the trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris

Ella Jordan is one lucky little girl because she's just had the best weekend at Disneyland Paris with her parents.

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan treated their three-year-old daughter to a fun-packed trip to the magical theme park in France, which they visited with some friends.

In our exclusive video below, watch Ella have the time of her life as she meets all her favorite Disney characters and enjoys the shows and rides with her mum and dad.

WATCH: Ella Jordan is so cute at Disneyland

James told HELLO! that Ella is quite the thrill seeker with rollercoasters, and he had to hide his fear when scaling dizzying heights with his daughter - who says she's not scared of "anything".

Also in the Jordans' parenting column this week, read about Ella's huge milestone moment, and are ultra-tidy Ola and James finally going to invite another child to their house?! Find out below…

Ella goes to Disneyland!

Ola: We went away for the weekend to Disneyland Paris. We had a crazy weekend, didn't we James? I'm exhausted.

Ella had a blast at Disneyland

James: The friends we went with, who are lovely, are big fans of Disney, so they were like, 'Right, we got to do this, we're going to this show at this time, we've got to get up at 7am...'

We were in the park an hour before it opened because if you stayed in the hotel you got to go in early, so we'd be in the park at 8am and then we had to stay till the fireworks at the end at 11pm. That's a long day. We were doing about 30,000 steps a day. It was like a bootcamp rather than a holiday!

To be fair, if it hadn't been for our friends, we wouldn't have seen half as much because we're a lot more chilled out when we go away. We're very lastminure.com, whereas our friends are very organised.

Ola: It was good to go with people like that.

James: We were like bloody hell, this is full on! But it was good.

Ella Jordan meets Mickey Mouse

Ola: Ella slept two hours every day in the buggy. She never ever sleeps in the buggy.

James: I think she struggled with the heat. It was so hot. On Sunday it was 33 degrees, and when you're standing outside all day and in queues and running from one place to another, it's tough.

Ella loved it. She woke up this morning and said, 'I want to go back to Disney!'

The Jordans had dun at Disneyland

She loved meeting Mickey and Pluto, and all the parades and the rides – and we discovered she's a bit of a thrill seeker. She said, 'Daddy, I want to go on the rocket one,' and I'm scared of heights.

Every time we went high up, I was having a bit of a panic and she was going, 'Daddy, why are you scared?' I said, 'No daddy's not scared.' She went, 'Yes you are! Ella's not scared of anything.'

So she wanted to go on all the rollercoasters. She cried though when she was too short for one and wasn't allowed on. She was so upset. Ola and I went on it while our friends looked after Ella, and the ride would have been too much for her.

Ella loved her trip to Disney

We did all the big rides, didn't we Ola? When we went on the Star Wars ride I really wanted to get to the front to film it, which you're not really supposed to do, but it's such a great ride. There were two teenage girls at the front and I went, 'Girls, do you want to swap places? I'll give you 10 Euros,' and they went, 'Hell yeah!' I gave them 10 Euros so I could sit right at the front with Ola.

Ola: I loved the restaurant with all the princesses in. You go in for lunch and all the Disney princesses come around to chat to you like Cinderella and Snow White. There were about five or six of them, it was amazing, and you don't have to queue to see them.

James: We were there for two hours.

Ola: Ella fell asleep in the buggy just before we went in for lunch and then finally she woke up and she was like, 'Oh my god, what is this?!' She had the best time.

Ella meets a Disney princess!

On the way back from Disney, I was so tired I could feel my legs throbbing. Thirty thousand steps a day! I've never done that in my life.

HELLO!: Would you say Disney is more tiring than training for Strictly?

James: Ooh… no I wouldn't go that far. Strictly is full on.

Ella was so cute on her fun weekend away

No more nappies!

Ola: We've had a breakthrough; we've reached another milestone with Ella. She's not wearing nappies at night anymore.

HELLO!: Wow! This is big news.

Ola: Yep! It all happened at the start of our trip when Ella decided not to wear a nappy to bed. She said, 'I don't want a nappy mummy'. She slept through and didn't have any accidents.

James: It was a long journey home and she hadn't been to the toilet before bed. We transferred her from the car then she slept all the way through, apart from waking up once to go to the toilet.

Ola: That's it, we're done with nappies now.

Ella has said goodbye to nappies

Is Ella having her first playdate at home?

James: Ella absolutely loves her new climbing frame in our garden. It took her a while to go down the big tube slide – she wasn't sure at the beginning – but I got her to climb up it first, so she did that. Eventually, she went down it, and mummy was going down it as well to show Ella.

Ola: Good job mummy can fit in it now!

HELLO!: Have you been down it James?

James: No, although I was told I could, I may be a bit big for it.

Ola: You could try once.

James: I go down the other slide and my bum only just about fits in!

James: Ella hasn't had any friends around to play on it with her yet. I was thinking of organising a playdate for her on Friday.

Ola: James invites all the mums over. He chats to all the mums.

James: Love the mums. I just try and be friendly, you know?

Ola: I am friendly!

James: No you don't chat to people like I do, you're not a chatter. I chat to everyone, the mums, dads, and teachers because I'm just a friendly guy.

HELLO!: We think you're a chatter, Ola!

Ola: I am!

James: She's not unless someone approaches her. She's quite shy actually.

Ola: I'm shy with people I don't know. It takes me a while, and then when I know them it's OK.

We can't wait to hear how the playdate went....