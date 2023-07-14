The young royal joined his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales and his siblings at the event

Prince Louis of Wales attended a royal engagement with his parents on Friday and we can't believe how grown up he looks!

The five-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales joined his parents and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for a trip to the Royal International Air Tattoo in Fairford where the children were treated to a day of jets, helicopters and historic planes.

Dressed in a smart navy jumper, white shirt and navy chino shorts, Louis looked to be taking the event seriously as he and his family met senior members of the RAF.

WATCH: Prince Louis waved to the public at Trooping the Colour 2023

In one photo, Louis is pictured waving – the cutest royal wave – as he sits on a vehicle on a C17 plane, which was surely an exciting occasion for the youngster.

The C17 aircraft has links to the royal family as it was used to transport the late Queen’s coffin in the days ahead of her funeral last September.

MORE: George, Charlotte and Louis' summer holiday tradition will be different this year

© Getty Prince Louis of Wales sits inside a vehicle on a C17 plane

We're used to seeing Louis pulling all kinds of funny expressions at royal events with his parents, however, today the youngest Wales was on his best behaviour alongside his siblings.

Louis also walked independently from his parents instead of holding their hands – another sign of his increasing maturity.

The royal will be going into Year 1 at school in September after completing his first year at the prestigious Berkshire school, Lambrook, near to his family home in Windsor.

© Chris Jackson Prince Louis walks with his parents Prince William and Princess Kate

The Royal International Air Tattoo is the world's largest military air show, held annually in July, in support of The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.

William and Kate brought George to the air show just before his third birthday in 2016, with the youngster donning ear defenders. However, none of the Wales children were pictured in ear defenders on Friday.

© Getty Princess Kate and family at the air show

The couple were all smiles when they arrived with their children at the air show, staged at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and was greeted by Wing Commander Will Essex.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a strong relationship with the RAF, with the Prince having served with the Search and Rescue Force for over three years, based at RAF Valley in Anglesey.

The Prince is Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby and The Princess is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.