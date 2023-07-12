The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are set for a royal reunion

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children are now enjoying the school summer holidays, and there's one tradition that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are guaranteed to follow.

The youngsters are likely to join extended members of the royal family at Balmoral for the annual summer break, but things will be a little different this year.

It will be the first time that King Charles will host his family at their beloved Scottish retreat, which was one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's havens.

Her Late Majesty would spend several weeks at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, travelling up in late July and remaining at the Castle until early October. During her break, she would host her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with the palace releasing several private photographs of the late monarch with her family members in recent years, as well as childhood footage.

However, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, may not take as long a break as the late Queen. Balmoral's official website has stated the grounds, gardens and exhibitions will remain open to the public for extra two weeks this year, until Wednesday 16 August.

© Getty Balmoral Castle was one of the late Queen's favourite places

© Getty The late Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh with a young Charles and Anne at Balmoral

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, it's possible that Charles will spend the first week of August at the Castle of Mey, in Caithness, the former home of his late grandmother the Queen Mother. Following that, he could then stay at his home on the Balmoral estate, Birkhall, until the grounds close to tourists.

It's possible that William, Kate and their children could opt to stay at the Castle of Mey or Birkhall with the King before heading to Balmoral.

© Getty Charles at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, in Ballater

In May 2021, as he addressed the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Prince spoke about his love for Scotland, where he met his future wife Kate at the University of St Andrews.

William said: "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.

"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine. Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.

"George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."

© The Princess of Wales The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral

The young royals have been pictured with some of their cousins at Balmoral, including Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety in 2016, Princess Eugenie spoke about the royal family's affection for Balmoral. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she said.

She added at the time: "I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time. Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."