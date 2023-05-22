Robert De Niro, 79, makes first red carpet appearance with girlfriend Tiffany Chen since welcoming his seventh child

The Heat actor made his first formal appearance with Tiffany

Robert De Niro, 79, and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, graced their first public event since becoming parents to their daughter last month.

The couple stepped out in style for the Vanity Fair x Prada Party, a star-studded affair at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Dressed to the nines, Robert looked every bit the Hollywood icon in a sleek suit, posing with Tiffany, who was the picture of elegance in a black dress, a matching jacket, and dark glasses.

In a recent phone interview with Gayle King, the host of CBS Morning, the award-winning actor revealed that the couple had named their daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

Born on April 6, the little one weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

"This baby is planned," the proud father confirmed, adding that they were both thrilled about the new addition to their family.

"She was brought here by love," he told Gayle during their phone call.

News of the baby's arrival initially took fans by surprise when the Heat star unexpectedly announced he had "just had a baby" during an ET Canada interview.

This was after Tiffany, who is believed to be 45, was spotted with a baby bump in March.

The Godfather actor shared with Gayle, "In that moment, I didn't want to deny this baby."

Despite the surprise from fans, Robert told Page Six: "How you could not plan that kind of thing?"

In a conversation with Extra, he expressed contentment about fatherhood again, saying: "I'm ok with it," and added: "I'm good with it."

However, when asked if parenting ever gets easier, the Taxi Driver actor replied with a quip: "Never gets easier."

The couple, first seen together in public in July 2021, are believed to have met while working on the film The Intern in 2015.

The film starred Robert and Anne Hathaway, with Tiffany appearing in a small role as a Tai Chi instructor.

The couple was last seen together enjoying a vacation in the South of France in August 2021.

They were also photographed together in New York in June and were spotted at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa in July.

The Raging Bull star shares six other children; Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott; Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower; and twins Aaron and Julian, 27, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

The veteran actor had a turbulent divorce with his ex-wife Grace Hightower, which ended in April 2022, with a judge ruling that Hightower, 66, should receive $1 million annually and the couple splitting the proceeds from the sale of their $20 million home.

