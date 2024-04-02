Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa share deeply personal news on two-year-old son Zillion

On a day dedicated to raising awareness and understanding, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa shared a deeply personal revelation with the world: their 2-year-old son, Zillion, has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

This announcement, made on World Autism Awareness Day, not only shed light on their family's journey but also extended a hand of solidarity to families across the globe navigating similar experiences.

In their heartfelt Instagram post, Nick, 43, and Abby, 33, celebrated Zillion's unique way of experiencing the world, stating: "Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new every day! His love, strength, and brilliance light up every room he enters!"

Their message was a beacon of positivity and acceptance, highlighting the joy and learning Zillion brings into their lives and the lives of those around him.

© Instagram Nick with his son Zillion

"We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!" they continued, embracing their roles as parents with open hearts and minds.

Their World Autism Awareness Day message was not just about their family but also an invitation for greater empathy and support within the global community.

"On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding," they shared, advocating for a world more accepting and compassionate.

The family's announcement was paired with a glimpse into their lives through a video capturing their festive backyard Easter celebration.

© Instagram Nick Cannon with Abby and their three children over Easter

It was a moment filled with joy, as their children, including twins Zion and Zillion and 16-month-old daughter Beautiful, engaged in a lively hunt for light-up Easter eggs, a thoughtful addition to cater to Zillion's sensory needs.

Nick, donning an Easter Bunny costume, added a touch of whimsy to the day, underlining the family's commitment to creating a nurturing and inclusive environment for their children.

© Instagram Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa with twins Zion and Zillion dressed as Stay Puft Marshmallow Men from Ghostbusters

Nick also took to the comments to express his adoration for Zillion, writing, "My brilliant little guy! We love you Zilly!" showcasing the deep bond and pride he holds for his son.

Abby, reflecting on their journey, shared on her Instagram Story, "The last year has really been one of the most challenging years of my life," acknowledging the relentless pursuit for answers and the continuous advocacy needed for Zillion.

Her message was a rallying cry for understanding and support, highlighting the collective challenges many families face while also spreading love and understanding.

The light-up Easter eggs, designed to meet Zillion's sensory needs, were a hit, embodying the family's thoughtful approach to celebrating each child's uniqueness.

© Frazer Harrison/KCA2018 Moroccan Scott Cannon, Nick Cannon and Monroe Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

This event was just one of many where Nick, as a father to a growing brood, brought joy and togetherness, wearing his bunny costume across visits to all his children, underscoring his dedication as a parent.

Nick's family extends beyond Zion, Zillion, and Beautiful, sharing his life with several other children from different relationships, each of whom shares a piece of his heart.

Nick, known for his expansive family, shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In addition to his children with Mariah and Alyssa, Nick has fathered eight other children with four different women: beauty pageant queen Brittany Bell; DJ and former radio personality Abby De La Rosa; reality star Bre Tiesi of Selling Sunset; and photographer LaNisha Cole.

With Brittany, Nick shares two sons, Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah, and a daughter, Powerful Queen.

His commitment to his family was poignantly displayed as he and Abby took part in Zen’s Light Easter Egg-stravaganza at St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in New York, a tribute to their son Zen, who passed away in December 2021.

This act of remembrance and celebration of Zen's life was a testament to the love and resilience that defines their family.

