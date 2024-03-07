Travis Barker shows support for son Landon Barker after his Tourette Syndrome revelation

Travis Barker is one proud dad, and doesn't pass up an opportunity to showcase just how proud he is of his four children.

The Blink-182 drummer and record label exec, 48, shares children Landon and Alabama Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and also considers himself a father to her daughter from a previous marriage, Atiana de la Hoya.

Travis is also a doting father to newborn Rocky Thirteen Barker, shared with current wife Kourtney Kardashian, who was born last November.

To coincide with National Son's Day on March 4, Travis took to his Instagram Stories to share the sweetest picture of his oldest Landon, 20, who is a musician just like his dad.

Alongside a throwback photo of Landon at a Blink-182 show, with his dad storming the drum set behind him, he wrote: "National son day love you @landonasherbarker."

The declaration comes just days after the "Friends With Your EX" singer opened up on TikTok in response to a fan's comment about being diagnosed with minor Tourette Syndrome.

© Instagram Travis celebrated his son Landon on National Son's Day

"I figured I'd speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette's," he confessed, explaining that it was something he'd dealt with since he was very young.

"I've had it since I can remember, like preschool," he continued. "I remember exactly, 'cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of the tics was like that, it was like a weird thing I do with my eyes."

He explained that the tics he now more commonly experienced included jerking his head or random jaw movements, citing that they'd act up in "nervous situations and nerve-wracking environments for me."

His nearly 400k TikTok followers quickly came to his support though, praising him for being so candid about his nervous tics and openly sharing his experience with Tourette Syndrome.

Other musicians have spoken about having the disease as well, including Billie Eilish and, most recently, Lewis Capaldi, who cited the immense pressures of fame and his Tourette's diagnosis as a reason for taking an indefinite break from touring in 2023.

Travis has been extremely supportive of his son, however, and the two exhibit a close relationship as not only parent and child, but also being somewhat contemporaries in the music industry.

© Getty Images The blended Barker-Kardashian family

Back in November, for the entrepreneur and style maven's 48th birthday, Landon shared a sweet tribute with several pictures of them together on vacation and tour.

"Happy Birthday @travisbarker," he penned. "Words can't describe how thankful I am for you and how much I love you and lucky I am to call you my dad. I love you TDOG."

He is also very close with his stepmom Kourtney, 44, who recently cheered him on when he shared photos of his visit to Aspen for a FWRD MAN show, and The Kardashians star quipped on his Instagram post: "There's actual snow in Aspen!"

© Shutterstock Landon maintains a close relationship with stepmom Kourtney

Landon playfully wrote back: "Step mom knows best," and fans loved their exchange.

