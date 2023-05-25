Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen party in Cannes after welcoming baby: what we know about her so far

The Godfather star and Tiffany have known each other since 2015

Under the dazzling lights of the Cannes Film Festival, two familiar faces graced the occasion with their glamorous presence - Robert De Niro and the multi-talented Tiffany Chen.

The two recently celebrated the arrival of a new bundle of joy, a baby girl, making this particular outing a special one. The air was rife with curiosity about the legendary actor’s girlfriend, Tiffany.

The actor’s rendezvous with the martial arts instructor began under the magical spell of the movies. The duo crossed paths during the filming of The Intern back in 2015 and were romantically linked for the first time in the summer of 2021, following the divorce from his former spouse, Grace Hightower.

MORE: Robert De Niro opens up about exciting Tribeca comeback

© Arnold Jerocki Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

While their romantic escapades across Europe and cozy dinner dates turned heads, the couple has maintained an admirable level of privacy about their relationship.

However, the news of welcoming a baby girl broke through their cocoon of privacy, thanks to The Godfather star’s candid revelation during an interview with ET Canada about the joy of being a father again.

MORE: Robert De Niro shares memories of his late gay father

© Arnold Jerocki Tiffany has know Robert since 2015

And speaking of the dazzling mother of his youngest, Tiffany Chen is not just an actress; she's a formidable martial arts professional with an awe-inspiring resume to her name.

Born into a family of martial arts enthusiasts, Tiffany was destined for greatness. With a plethora of gold medals and world titles decorating her career, she has become a force to be reckoned with in the world of martial arts.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Tiffany and Robert recently welcome a baby daughter

Her dedication to the sport and her pursuit of excellence echo in her words from an interview with Inside Kung-Fu Magazine in 2011, "Surrounding yourself with good people creates a symbiotic relationship that makes everyone's quality of life go up exponentially."

MORE: Bradley Cooper chats with Robert De Niro at Silver Linings Playbook premiere

MORE: Robert De Niro welcomes sixth child at 68

However, the multi-talented star’s interests are not limited to martial arts. Her artistic background in dance, particularly ballet and hula, her accomplishments in swimming and gymnastics from an early age, and even her knack for figure skating add more layers to her remarkable personality. In fact, her training in ballroom dancing served as the stepping stone towards mastering Tai Chi.

Despite her stellar achievements, it was on the set of The Intern where she first met Robert. She played a Tai Chi instructor, a character that allowed her to showcase her martial arts skills, and this opened the door to a new chapter in her life.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro depart the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet

Fast forward to August 2021, and the rumor mill went into overdrive as the couple were spotted on a luxury yacht vacation in the South of France. The candid images of the two holding hands and sharing intimate moments spoke volumes about their blossoming romance.

Their companionship extended beyond vacations, as evidenced by their recent outing with Harvey Keitel and Billy Crystal at Giorgio Baldi, a restaurant in Santa Monica. An eyewitness recounted their pleasant dinner together, remarking how Robert was "attentive and sweet" to Tiffany.

© David M. Benett Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen made their first formal red carpet appearance since welcoming their child

Showing her supportive nature, Tiffany has also been seen accompanying De Niro on his film sets, proving herself to be a reliable pillar in the actor's busy professional life. Her presence during the shooting of "Wise Guys" left a positive impression on the crew, who found De Niro more energized and focused.

With the recent addition of their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, to their family, the couple has added another beautiful chapter to their love story. The joyous announcement came from Robert during an interview, with the actor even sharing a heartwarming picture of the newborn on CBS Mornings and saying he was “over the moon” about the arrival of his seventh child.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.