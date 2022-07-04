Laura Wright reveals her baby daughter's adorable name and dramatic birth story

In a new photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine, her first since welcoming her second child, mezzo-soprano Laura Wright reveals she has had a baby girl, a little sister for two-year-old daughter Ottilie, with husband Harry Rowland.

Announcing they have called her Orlaigh Grace, to reflect her Irish ancestry, Laura tells HELLO!: "It was such a surprise to have a girl as we'd been convinced I was expecting a boy because this pregnancy was so different to my first."

A huge fan of the Queen, royal favourite 32-year-old Laura – who has not only met Her Majesty but also performed for her to mark her 90th birthday, her Diamond Jubilee, and most recently at the Royal Albert Hall to kick-start celebrations for her 70 years on the throne - was thrilled when her baby was born on 5 June, during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Laura with her newborn daughter Orlaigh Grace

"It's a day that will go down in history forever," says Laura. "But now it's super-special to us too because it's also Orlaigh's birthday. We're over the moon about that."

Her birth was two weeks after the due date and involved a dramatic car drive to hospital with Harry, 33, a personal trainer and former rugby pro who runs his own personal training and mobility studio.

"I could feel the baby start to emerge. We considered stopping and calling an ambulance, but decided against it as the baby would have been born in the car," Laura tells HELLO! during the shoot at Earsham Hall in Norfolk.

The couple are also parents to Ottilie, two

Within minutes of arriving in the delivery suite of the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, Orlaigh was born, weighing 7lb 15oz. Fulfilling her work commitments while Harry and her mum help with the children is still a priority for devoted mum Laura.

"I couldn't do it without Mum and Harry's support," she says. "It's important for me to continue with my work; what's more, singing makes me feel joyful and alive."

Singing his wife's praises, Harry says: "There's no stopping Laura. She gives so much when she performs and I don't want her to lose that just because she's a mum. I can't imagine a better role model for my little girls than my wife."

