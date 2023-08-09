Elon Musk's ex Grimes offers rare details on kids, co-parenting relationship with billionaire: 'very intense'

In the whirlwind world of tech magnate Elon Musk, life orbits around not just electric cars or colonizing Mars, but the challenges of co-parenting with musician Grimes.

Their children, X Æ A-12, aged 3, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (fondly nicknamed 'Y'), 19 months, already display a fascination with the universe, much like their father.

In an exclusive chat with Wired on Aug. 8, Grimes provided a heartfelt glimpse into the musings and misadventures of their celestial-obsessed offspring. "X knows a lot about rockets. It's crazy. He knows more about rockets than me," she marveled.

And it isn't just a fleeting fascination. The Oblivion songstress shared how X already exhibits talent in astronomical engineering.

© Getty Images Grimes and Elon dated from 2018 to 2021

"We had to stop giving him toys, because if they're not anatomically correct, he gets upset," Grimes, 35, said with a chuckle. "He's a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on, 'Is this healthy?'"

The family faced a challenging moment when Elon's SpaceX Starship met an explosive fate. "When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown," she reflected. "Every hour, he was waking up and going, 'Starship…' and I had to rub his back."

Y, their young daughter, isn’t far behind her elder brother. "Yeah, she's a little engineer too," Grimes revealed with a hint of pride.

DISCOVER: Elon Musk's 10 children: see rare photos of Twitter CEO's kids

© Getty Images Grimes says co-parenting with Elon is very intense

"She likes industrial shipping. She's very strange."Given the unique experiences that come with being Elon's children, Grimes remains dedicated to creating a sanctuary for them.

"I think their life is gonna be pretty intense. Being Elon’s kid is not the same as being anyone’s kid. In my house, at least, I want it to be more of a crazy warehouse situation and a cool art space."

© Getty Grimes and Elon Musk dated on and off between 2018 and 2022

Beyond the galaxies, motherhood has illuminated Grimes' life in profound ways. "I was not super focused before," she reflected. "Now I feel a social responsibility with my art—to make future-optimistic art. Not a lot of people are doing that. People have a very dire vision of the future... But seeing my kids makes me pathologically optimistic. It's a life mission."

Grimes and Elon, who were romantically entwined between 2018 to 2021, continue to be close co-parents. While their relationship dynamics might seem nebulous to outsiders - Grimes described their relationship as "very fluid" in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair - they still deeply influence each other's lives.

© Twitter Elon Musk's baby boy X Æ A-XII

Grimes candidly credits Elon for her metamorphosis over the last five years. "He's challenged me a lot. I learned a lot about running my own team and my own life. I'm now way tougher and smarter than I used to be."

But it’s a two-way street. Grimes has introduced a touch of fun into Elon's life, encouraging him to let loose. "I try to soften him up, to build family culture," she shared with a playful smirk. "And he steals a lot of my memes."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. https://www.hellomagazine.com/newsletter-hello-hollywood/"> Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.