Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes sparks major reaction with huge leg tattoo

Grimes has been showing off her new tattoos to her 2.4 million Instagram followers, but her latest addition has caused quite a stir.

The singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, shared a series of photos to promote her music, and in the process, highlighted the huge inking on her leg. Instead of choosing the classic black color, like the tattoos on her ribs and left leg, Grimes went bold with a pop of red ink snaking around her left shin, calf and knee.

"Obligatory 'plz listen to new music' post (link in bio). Altho I do genuinely love and adore this song ngl, @anyma - if I ever get to do a video for it rly feeling some sci fi phantom of the opera thing where I'm the phantom and we're the only two ppl left on a giant spacecraft that's lost contact. Like toxic horror pseudo-Victorian gay space romance," she began, before addressing her tattoos.

"Ps so stoked w this tattoo by @caidasindesamparo - got a bunch of amazing pics of it yesterday. I am marveling at this masterpiece on my leg," the 35-year-old added.

PHOTOS: Royals with unexpected tattoos: From Princess Eugenie's hidden ink to Princess Kate's henna

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts. "A work of ART," remarked one, and another added: "I love how you’re looking like a @barnabywhitfield painting in every shot lately."

A third wrote: "The tattoo is like Portuguese manowar stings but make it fashion," while a fourth was not convinced by the red ink, commenting: "Should've tried a different color."

© Instagram Grimes' leg looked sore post-tattoo

This comes shortly after she showed off her chest tattoos, which she described as: "Alien scars by @zhenja_tttr." White symbols had been placed underneath her collarbone with the painful red outlines still visible. The mother-of-two – who shares a son called X Æ A-XII and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with Tesla founder Elon Musk – added bright pink blusher over a pale complexion, wore her blonde hair worn loose around her shoulders and sported a chipped tooth.

© Instagram Grimes showed off her white chest tattoo in January

Grimes previously told her followers she plans to cover her body with white tattoos, and she has already debuted designs on her ribs and her back.

Back in January, she showed off a series of lines leading to a point between her ribs, captioned: "The long slow effort to have a full alien body - gna be totally covered in white ink/post human [sic]."

Two years earlier, in April 2021, she revealed her back transformation which consisted of swirled lines masterminded by tattoo artist Tweakt and digital designer Nusi Quero.

© Instagram Elon's ex revealed her back transformation in April 2021

According to Nusi, the back tattoo is "a courageous and beautiful decision and talisman [Grimes] will carry with her from here forward, an armor, a spectral field that will affect and protect her in ways unknown but no doubt with a benevolence of some kind."

© Instagram The mother-of-two has revealed a number of tattoos recently, including one on her face

Explaining the process, he continued on his Instagram Stories: “@tweakt drew the base shapes on an iPad and then emailed me the image file. I turned it into 3D geometry, selected vertices on the shape, and guided and grew the embellishments along and around the shapes that he laid down first with a series of procedural operators (math rules) in a way that I felt spoke to his shapes, and @grimes."

FIND OUT: Why Ella Emhoff’s tattoos could be controversial at home with stepmother Kamala Harris