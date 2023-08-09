Hilary Swank impresses with rare comment on baby twins in glimpse of family lake vacation

Hilary Swank's baby twins may only still be a couple months old, but she already knows all too well that new parents get very little time to themselves.

The Oscar winner takes advantage of her babies' nap time shrewdly, and seriously impressed fans with how she busied herself up during a recent snooze.

The actress recently celebrated her 49th birthday – her first one celebrating with her twins by her side – and had an adventure-packed weekend at the lake.

Hilary took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her special birthday week away with husband Philip Schneider and their family, and impressed followers as she documented one of the highlights.

While she of course enjoyed soaking up her time with her husband and kids, she also spent her birthday weekend cruising up and down the lake on an eFoil board – a small, electric surf board that retails for $6,000 to $10,000 – and shared a photo and video of herself ready to tackle the small lake waves clad in a full wetsuit and helmet.

"Meanwhile, during nap time," she said of her video cruising on the board above the water, and added: "While unplugging from my devices and spending the week with my family was the best birthday gift of all, this eFoil board was a close second," along with the hashtags for "Cool Mom Things," "PostPartum Things," and "Levitating."

Hilary's fans were promptly left in awe over her surf skills, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "Supermom to the rescue! Just flies in on her magic board," and: "That's so cool, enjoy your time well while the twins are sleeping," as well as: "Glad to see you enjoying yourself with your family. Live it up mama," plus another fan added: "That's so cool! Glad you're having a great time."

The mom-of-two rang in her 49th birthday on July 30, but remained off of social media and didn't share insight into her celebrations until now.

Hilary and her husband Philip tied the knot in 2018

She keeps her personal life largely out of the spotlight, especially now that she has welcomed her twins, whose names she has yet to share publicly.

Details on her babies have been scarce, but the announcement of their birth couldn't have been sweeter.

The couple have spent much of the twins' first months by the lake

She took to Instagram on April 9th – Easter weekend – and shared a stunning photo where she appeared in a robe giving her back to the camera, carrying her two new bundles of joy as she looked out at a beautiful sunset.

Hilary announced the arrival of her twins with an adorable photo over Easter weekend

She revealed the sex of her twins with a cheeky caption, writing: "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it."

"Happy Easter!" she then wrote, adding: "Posting from pure Heaven," and was quickly flooded with plenty of congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends and fans alike.