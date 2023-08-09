Christina Hall celebrates special outing with daughter Taylor after bittersweet HGTV finale

The HGTV star is juggling a variety of shows, from Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge to Christina on the Coast

Best believe Christina Hall is bejeweled and ready to fulfill her wildest dreams, with the TV star sharing on social media that she was heading out to see Taylor Swift in concert.

What made the outing more special was the HGTV star, 40, being joined by her 12-year-old daughter, also named Taylor, as they posed for a mirror selfie to the tune of "Anti-Hero" before leaving for the show.

Christina had dolled up for night five of Taylor's Eras Tour at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, going for cowboy Barbie in a hot pink mini dress with white cowboy boots.

© Instagram Christina and Taylor showed off their fits for Taylor Swift

Taylor, 33, is on the verge of wrapping up a six-night stay in Inglewood, California with her tour, featuring several sold out shows and many, many celebrity appearances from the likes of Channing Tatum, Savannah Guthrie, Kevin Costner, Alicia Keys, Cameron Diaz, Selena Gomez, and more.

The concert comes not long after the much awaited season finale of the HGTV special, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, aired on August 6.

Released in conjunction with Greta Gerwig's hugely successful Barbie, the Ashley Graham-hosted four-part series featured several HGTV stars (and one Food Network chef) team up in pairs to create the perfect life-sized Barbie Dreamhouse, fit for one lucky fan to spend the night in.

Christina paired up with her friend and frequent designer James Bender, and while they didn't get the big win, they still received praise for their colorful designs, specifically the Barbie-themed closets.

The mom-of-three, in fact, even attended the Barbie global premiere in LA in early July, alongside the movie's star cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, and many more.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge may be over, but Christina's reign on TV continues, as it was recently announced that HGTV had picked up a pair of her shows for brand new seasons.

Christina on the Coast (ongoing since 2019) has been picked up for a 12 episode season, while Christina in the Country (which began last year) has gotten a six episode new season.

© Getty Images Christina and her husband Joshua attended the acclaimed movie's global premiere

The shows will capture the real estate mogul's journeys through her homes in California and Tennessee (and a few trips around the country) as she works on growing her real estate and design business alongside James.

Also making appearances on the show are her family, including her kids Taylor, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three, as well as her husband Joshua Hall.

© Getty Images Christina and Josh are parents to her three children from her previous marriages

Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV, said in a statement: "Christina has an exceptional ability to capture our audience with her zest for new experiences, relatable family life and inspiring design style. Her popular series have brought millions of fans alongside her journey, and we'll keep rooting her on as the next chapter unfolds."

