Inside Bradley Cooper's luxe summer getaway with daughter Lea, co-parenting life with Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper's daughter with Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine, appears to be having the summer of a lifetime with her dad.

The A Star is Born actor welcomed his first and only child in 2017, two years after debuting his relationship with the Russian model. Though the two went their separate ways in 2019, they have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, and have been frequently spotted together with and without their daughter.

Though they have both kept their daughter largely out of the spotlight, over the weekend, fans got a glimpse of little Lea's fun – and very luxe – summer with her dad.

WATCH: Bradley Cooper arrives at the Oscars with mom Gloria and Irina Shayk

Before the summer and its warm weather leaves us, Bradley whisked his daughter off to Paris, where she got a taste of some of the city's best summer attractions.

In photos shared by Page Six, the doting dad was captured enjoying a day out at the Tuileries Gardens' fair, where the father-daughter duo enjoyed flying swing rides, walking the manicured grounds, and more.

MORE: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spark romantic reunion talk with sweet photos together

In the photos, Bradley is seen with a big smile on his face, wearing a blue button-down shirt paired with dark blue jeans and a light gray jacket, while his daughter donned a ruffled, cheetah print blouse, bright pink skirt, and velcro sandals.

© Getty Bradley and Irina welcomed their daughter two years after they started dating

Bradley and Lea's trip to Paris comes shortly after Irina was spotted back in Los Angeles, striking up an apparent romance with Tom Brady.

MORE: Irina Shayk's rare comments on raising daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper

MORE: Irina Shayk goes makeup free at CFDA Fashion Awards

Tom and Irina were linked together after photographs emerged also on Page Six of the couple spending time together over a weekend in late July.

© Getty The former couple are often spotted with and without their daughter, years after their split

The former NFL star reportedly drove in his car to pick up his rumored new flame from the famed Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, before driving her to his home.

Reports also claim that the two were next seen leaving Tom's home the next day, and some photos captured them sitting in a car fondly looking at each other, while the retired quarterback caressed Irina's face.

© Getty Bradley and Irina at an NYC playground with their daughter in 2021

Bradley – who earlier this year sold the first house he ever bought, in Venice Beach – is based in New York City, where his daughter goes to school. He owns a stunning townhouse in the West Village, and has often been spotted in the idyllic neighborhood taking his daughter out for father-daughter dates, carrying Lea's backpack after school, and more.

MORE: Irina Shayk wore the perfect 'meeting the ex-boyfriend' outfit to see Bradley Cooper

© Instagram They've also previously shared photos from their own post-split vacations together

Both Bradley and Irina appear to be very hands-on parents, and the model has previously said the two don't employ any nannies for Lea.

She told Elle in 2021 of co-parenting: "I never understood the term co-parenting," adding: "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.