Angelina Jolie makes surprise career move – and it's all thanks to her daughter

Angelina Jolie is making some big moves over to the theater district! The Oscar winner is signing on as one of the lead producers for a much-awaited production on Broadway.

The actress and filmmaker, 48, will be helming production on the upcoming Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, based on the 1967 S.E. Hinton YA novel and the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film of the same name.

The musical, which originally premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego earlier this year, has been in the works since 2022. It is based on a book written by Adam Rapp with music by the duo Jamestown Revival.

Angelina shared in a statement: "I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production. I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the [theater]. I had not found a way back until now."

She explains that she found the show in its original West Coast iteration through one of her daughters shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt, and while she doesn't specify who, it would most likely be her two eldest, Zahara, 18, or Shiloh, 17 (as well as Vivienne, 15).

"I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse," Angelina continued.

© Getty Images Angelina is making a pivot to Broadway production, EGOT anyone?

"I can't begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world."

The musical will also be produced by the Araca Group, with their statement reading: "We are so thrilled Angelina has joined us as a lead producer on this journey to bring The Outsiders to Broadway.

© Getty Images The actress revealed that it was one of her daughters who'd influenced her to watch the show

"Her remarkable career as a storyteller makes her a perfect partner for this project. We are so grateful for the invaluable insight, experience and commitment that Angelina brings to the development of this new musical."

The 1983 film was a critical and commercial success upon release and is now seen as a cult favorite, and starred future screen icons C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Diane Lane, and a new-on-the-scene Tom Cruise.

© Getty Images 1983's "The Outsiders" featured a star-studded cast

The film is considered the first of the so-called Brat Pack films of the 1980s, an umbrella term which featured the same few young stars frequently appearing in teen coming-of-age movies of the time.

Rob and Emilio were considered two key members of the group, plus Anthony Michael Hall, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.

© Getty Images The 1980s were the era of the Brat Pack

While the term itself has received mixed reception from its stars, who have deemed it a means to "pigeonhole" them, the movies of that era have largely become classics of the genre, including Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo's Fire, and Pretty in Pink, to name a few.

