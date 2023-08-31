The Body Coach Joe Wicks has opened up about his and wife Rosie's decision to take their eldest child, Indie, five, out of school for at least a year.

In a new interview with The Times, the PE With Joe star, who got the nation moving during the COVID-19 pandemic, spoke about the couple's plan to home educate their little girl and why they have chosen to do so.

Joe, 37, Rosie and their three children, Indie, Marley, three, and Leni, eleven months are temporarily relocating to Santa Monica in the US, where the family have an apartment.

The fitness star told the publication that he wants to try and have an impact in the States, as he has in the UK, and it suits their lifestyle to take Indie out of school for the near future.

"I just love being with my kids," Joe explained: "It’s not a permanent thing, but we want to have another year together.”

"I don’t want to be someone who isn’t present in my children’s life . . . what I try and give my children is stability and love, and I want them to know I’m always there for them.”

The doting dad added that their decision didn't mean going and living on a farm in the middle of nowhere, but the choice was made to fit their current lifestyle.

Joe first told fans of his and Rosie's plans for Indie back in July, posting on his Instagram page: "There's really nothing more to the decision than we just love being together as a family and want to spend more time with the kids while we can."

He explained: 'She had a great year in reception but we have always loved teaching the kids at home and want the freedom to travel more and explore the world.

"She might go to school next year. We have no idea long term but want to do at least a year of home educating."

Back in 2022, HELLO! asked Joe how manages his work-life balance and parenting.

He told us: "I think it just comes down to prioritising what’s important to me. I love being busy, love working and I love writing books and doing new shows, creating new content. But I also love slowing down and being present with my kids and my wife Rosie.

"I think the biggest challenge for me is phone addiction and separating myself from the device, so I’ve had to learn to have better boundaries with that."

On the best thing about being a father, Joe revealed: "It’s probably seeing my kids learn, teaching them and seeing my influence on them. I notice how kind they are or how generous they are. I think that really comes across.

"When I look at Indie interacting with people at school, I can see she’s really chatty and really open like Rosie and I. So I think that’s the joyous thing, to see that they are becoming kind little human beings."