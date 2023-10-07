Who is Strictly star Adam Thomas' wife? Meet Caroline Daly and their two children

On Saturday night, Adam Thomas will be taking to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom to perform a Jive for movie week. The Emmerdale actor will be hoping to impress viewers at home enough to make it through to week four, particularly after facing some criticism from the four judges last week.

But, despite Adam feeling emotional after a tough week last week, he has endless support from his fans and his family, particularly his wife Caroline Daly and their gorgeous children.

Ahead of Adam's turn on the Strictly dancefloor this weekend, find out more about his family here…

Who is Adam Thomas' wife Caroline Daly?

Adam is married to his wife Caroline Thomas, nee Daly. The pair met in 2007 when Adam was just 19-years-old. After several years of dating, they got hitched in 2017 and recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Caroline runs her own dance school and has worked as a professional dancer in the past. Meanwhile, Adam spoke to HELLO! and other press at the Strictly launch about whether his wife had given him any dance tips ahead of his stint on the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition. "None whatsoever," he told reporters, adding: "I wish she had but no, not yet."

Adam also spoke to his fans on social media about whether Caroline would give him pointers: "I said this to my wife the other day, the fact that my wife is a dance teacher, and I have never learnt how to dance just baffles me, but then she said to me that I haven't taught her how to act either.

© Karwai Tang Adam Thomas and Caroline Daly pictured in 2017

"I have had no dance experience, so this is definitely a first for me but again, I am excited to learn and get out there and do my thing."

Do Adam and Caroline have children?

Adam and Caroline are parents to two children. They welcomed their firstborn, Teddy, in 2012 and his nine-year-old has even recently landed a role on BBC's Waterloo Road alongside his actor dad! The pair then welcomed their daughter Elsie in the summer of 2018.

Adam recently shared an adorable photo of his family on Instagram. He dedicated his message to his wife for "holding down the fort" while he took part in some gruelling and lengthy training sessions for Strictly.

"Just showing some love to this one @carolinethomas23 this morning! Thank you for being my number one fan and holding the fort whilst I am away! I know you have a lot going on yourself, but you still manage to juggle everything and be the best mum ever! I don't know how you do what you do, but I just want you to know am thankful for all of it !!!"

What else is there to know about Adam Thomas' famous family?

Fans of Adam Thomas will know that he is not the only famous name in his family. His brothers Ryan and Scott are no strangers to television themselves.

© Lia Toby Adam's brother are Scott and Ryan Thomas

Ryan is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016, while his twin, Scott, reached the final of the ITV reality dating show Love Island in 2016 alongside his girlfriend at the time, Kady McDermott.