Strictly star Bobby Brazier's love life: Is the actor single?

Bobby Brazier is already the bookies' favourite to win this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing and has been impressing the show's judges and viewers with his amazing routines with dance partner Dianne Buswell over the past two weeks.

The 20-year-old actor, who is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and Big Brother star Jade Goody, is best known for his portrayal of Freddie Slater in the BBC soap EastEnders. While viewers know all about Freddie's life, what about the actor who plays him? Find out all we know about Bobby's life away from the cameras, including his relationship status.

Who is Strictly star Bobby Brazier?

Bobby Brazier is a 20-year-old actor from Harlow.

His parents are TV presenter Jeff Brazier and reality star Jade Goody, who passed away from cervical cancer in 2009.

Bobby began his career as a model after being scouted by agent Cesar Perin when he was just 16. He made his runway debut in 2020, modelling for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week, before going on to appear at London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

In September 2022, he made his first EastEnders appearance, playing Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo Mitchell. The following year, he won the gong for Rising Star at the 28th National Television Awards for his portrayal of Freddie.

Who is Strictly star Bobby Brazier dating?

Bobby Brazier is believed to be single.

The actor was previously in a relationship with influencer and model Liberty Love. Bobby, who is thought to have dated Liberty for around 18 months, confirmed their split in a TikTok video released ahead of his Strictly debut.

In the video, Bobby was stopped on the street in London by a content creator who asked when the last time he "had a girl round to his place". Bobby replied: "Probably my ex-girlfriend months ago. I'm a nice person."

When asked why the couple had gone their separate ways, Bobby responded: "It didn't match my priorities."

Bobby Brazier and Strictly Come Dancing

Bobby is partnered with Dianne Buswell in the new series.

On signing up for the show, Bobby revealed that he pleaded with his boss at EastEnders to let him join the 2023 line-up. "It was a no-brainer," he told RadioTimes.com. "It was a yes straight away. I begged my boss a little bit to allow me to do it. He graced me the opportunity and I'm really lucky."

Bobby has proved he's one to watch in this year's competition after scoring 29 points from the judges in both week one and week two.

Ahead of his debut, he told the BBC: "I'm so excited to be part of the Strictly line-up, I can't wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker.

"I'm looking forward to performing in front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!"