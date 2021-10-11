Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg melt hearts with adorable baby photo of niece The Strictly Come Dancing duo could start a family soon...

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell left fans swooning on Sunday afternoon after she shared an adorable photo of her and partner Joe Sugg cuddling up to their niece, Ottilie Deyes.

"Aunty and uncle duties," penned Dianne, who looked fondly over to Joe as he cradled his sister Zoe Sugg's one-month-old daughter.

The duo, who have been together ever since they were dance partners on Strictly in 2018, sparked quite the reaction from fans in the comments who gushed over the heartwarming photo.

"A glimpse into the future?" asked one fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "Stop this is the cutest! You will both one day make the BEST parents."

A third fan commented: "For a minute I thought you had a baby! But then I realised," and even Strictly presenter Tess Daly wrote: "Ahhhh [heart emoji]".

Dianne and Joe's fans often ask if the pair are thinking about starting a family, to which they have previously revealed a baby could be on the cards for the Buswell-Sugg family soon!

Taking to Instagram last month, the 32-year-old dancer prompted fans to ask her questions and one follower was keen to know if she was "getting broody with all these babies arriving".

Sharing a picture of her niece Zofia, who lives in Dianne's native Australia with her proud parents, the dancer was quick to admit that she "loves kids so much".

"I have to say yes haha I just love kids so much! How can I not seeing this little angel," she wrote.

Back in August, she was again asked if she wanted children in the future, to which she replied, "I do".

Dianne and Joe bought their first home in East Sussex earlier last year, and often share glimpses of their sprawling garden and colourful interiors via their YouTube channel and social media - they certainly have the space to raise their brood should they wish to expand their family soon!

