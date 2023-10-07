Kaley Cuoco shares adorable new picture of daughter – with a very surprising new look

Kaley Cuoco is one proud mama! The Big Bang Theory actress shared two adorable new pictures of her seven-month-old daughter Matilda, and in one the young girl looked super dweet in a denim jacket made just for babies.

Matilda wore a red and white polka dot baby romper paired with the jacket that featured white crochet detailing.

"That new denim feeling," Kaley captioned the snap which was shared on Instagram Stories. A second picture later showed the happy girl in a different outfit – floral shorts and a breton striped tee – laughing in the corner of a sofa.

© Instagram Kaley shared two adorable pictures of daughter Matilda

The Emmy-nominated actress welcomed her daughter on March 30 2023 with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey whom she began dating a year earlier.

Kaley and Tom met during the premiere of the final season of his show Ozark in April 2022.

© Instagram Kaley and Tom met in 2022 and it was 'love at first sight'

One month later, Kaley admitted that it had been love at first sight.

"We have the same manager, and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood," Kaley explained. "She [was] like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.' We met at the Ozark premiere, and I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting."

"It hit me. It was love at first sight," Kaley added. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together."

© Kevork Djansezian/NBC Kaley and Tom were set up by their agent

But don't expect the 37-year-old to be walking down the aisle anytime soon – twice-divorced Kaley has emphatically ruled out getting married again.

"Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she told Glamour in 2022. "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again."

© Instagram Kaley shared this picture of Tom and Matilda on Father's Day 2023

Kaley was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook. However it doesn't mean the pair aren't open to welcoming more children.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast, Kaley, opened up about both her relationship with Tom, 40, and their hopes of expanding their family, which she says they are already keen to do.

"We got pregnant two months in," she revealed of falling pregnant with Matilda. "Like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync. We're not 20 anymore. We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"

"The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Kaley shared with fans on April 1, revealing the birth of Matilda. "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."