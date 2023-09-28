Kaley Cuoco's partner Tom Pelphrey shares joyful family update and baby daughter Matilda steals the show

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had a summer full of baby cuddles, soaking up the first few months of their daughter Matilda Carmine Richie's first year.

The two welcomed their baby girl in April, and have since been keen on sharing nothing but adorable photos of her as they settle into being a family of three.

Now that summer has come and gone, Tom is looking back at his first summer as a dad, and shared a sweet update on what the family has been up to.

The Ozark actor took to Instagram Wednesday and shared an adorable slew of photos of him and Kaley along with little Matilda, their dogs, and all the friends they've been hanging out with this summer.

Kicking things off with what might have been the cutest of them all, the first-time dad shared a snap where he and Kaley are cuddled up on the couch, Matilda is on her mom's lap and they're all smiling ear-to-ear while surrounded by some of their beloved dogs.

In another photo, Kaley has reunited with her The Flight Attendant co-star and off-screen best friend Zosia Mamet, and Tom also shared a few photos of all the friends and supporters of the two who have stopped by to hang out with little Matilda and gotten a smile out of her.

"Family, friends, dogs, babies, restaurants, football, a wedding and a SUPER Blue Moon," Tom wrote in his caption, and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with fans of his gushing over the cute round-up.

First and foremost, Kaley left a string of happy tears emojis, while others followed suit with: "That child is such a mini Kaley. Beautiful," and: "You're blessed with all the things you deserve," as well as: "Your baby girl is super smiley," plus another one of his fans added: "OMG these are such wonderful photos, so cute and loving. Thank you for sharing."

© Instagram Baby Matilda is one smiley baby!

While Kaley and Tom only started dating in May of 2022, and announced they were expecting shortly after, the two have already been open about wanting to expand their family.

© Instagram Kaley and Tom went public with their relationship in May 2022

Speaking on the Smartless podcast earlier this year, when asked whether she hopes to have more kids in the future, she answered with an adamant: "Yeah, we do."

She also remembered having the same certainty when she and Tom first learned they were expecting, and recalled: "We got pregnant two months in," adding that despite the whirlwind nature of it all, her and Tom are "like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync." She further explained: "We're not 20 anymore," and recalled: "We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"

