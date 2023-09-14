Law and Order's Kelli Giddish shares heartwarming baby photo with fans, Ali Wentworth reacts

Law and Order's Kelli Giddish has welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Oldie.

The actress shared an adorable snap of her son lying on his back and his parents, Kelli and husband Beau lying next to him; Oldie is looking at his father while Kelli gazes on at her newborn son.

"My husband and I welcomed Oldie Richards on June 20th and we are so in love and so very grateful. Oldie- you’ve brought immeasurable JOY to me and your daddy and your two brothers (and your grandparents and aunts and uncles!)," Kelli captioned the snap. "You wake up smiling and the light you bring to each moment is truly incredible."

Oldie is their first child together; Kelli is also mom to four-year-old son Charlie and Ludo, seven, whom she shares with ex-husband Lawrence Faulborn.

Ali Wentworth was among the first to send their love, writing in the comments: "Congratulations Kelli! What a sweet baby!!!! When can I hold him?"

© Jamie McCarthy Kelli Giddish (L) and Ali Wentworth attend the 5th Annual Joyful Revolution Gala in 2012

Fans had been speculating that the 43-year-old TV star was pregnant, after her Law & Order: SVU character, Amanda Rollins made an appearance on spinoff show Law & Order: Organized Crime, in May 2023 and was sporting a baby bump.

In pictures taken on the set in New York City in April, her co-star and off-screen good friend Mariska Hargitay was snapped cradling the baby bump as the two friends smiled at each other.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay are seen at the film set of the 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' in April 2023

Kelli left the hit NBC series at the end of 2022 when fans saw Amanda tie the knot to Peter Scanavino's character, A.D.A Sonny Carisi. The final moment of the midseason finale later saw Amanda embracing Olivia Benson (played by Mariska), after Olivia finally came to terms with Amanda's departure from the team.

"You're not losing me. We're friends. That's not gonna change. I'm not gonna disappear," Amanda reassured her friend and longtime colleague as the pair broke down in tears. "I wouldn't let you if you tried," replied Olivia before adding: "Don't postpone joy. I love you, Amanda."

Kelli Giddish's final scene in Law & Order: SVU

Kelli joined the show in 2010; her character arrived in New York from Georgia ready to learn from Olivia. But at the time, Olivia was grieving the then-loss of her partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and the pair's friendship began on rocky ground.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU," she wrote on social media in August 2022, confirming her exit.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."