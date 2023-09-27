Kaley Cuoco rocks romantic ruffles in stunning wedding photos with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey dressed to the nines for a date night to their friends' wedding on Tuesday. In photos she posted on Instagram Stories, The Flight Attendant actress looked effortlessly chic as she leaned in for a kiss with her suit-clad partner.

Kaley modelled a gorgeous white wedding guest dress covered in a pink floral print with tie straps, a sweetheart neckline and a ruffled hem. It appears to be the 'Jasen Dress' from Reformation, which costs $348 and comes in four beautiful colorways.

© Instagram Kaley shared loved-up photos with Tom Pelphrey at her friends' wedding

She teamed the frock with layered gold necklaces and a gold ring on her left hand, which has sparked engagement rumours in the past. As well as her clean girl makeup, which included dewy skin, a sweep of blush along her cheekbones, fluffy brows and long lashes, Kaley's beauty look included an intricate hairstyle which she proudly confessed was her own work.

"I would like everyone to know my late night hair tutorial obsession worked. I did my own hair!!! Look at this hair people," she wrote, turning to the side to offer a profile view of her gold claw clip securing her blonde hair in a sleek twist.

Kaley offered a small glimpse inside the wedding reception, which was decorated with a fairy light canopy hanging over the dancefloor. However, she confessed she was too busy joining in with the celebrations to document the evening properly. "I didn't get enough pics because I was busy dancing all night but it was magical! @linzzmorgan," she wrote.

Kaley and Tom met during the premiere of the final season of Ozark in April 2022. One month later, Kaley gushed to USA Today that their meeting had been love at first sight.

"We have the same manager, and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood," Kaley explained. "She [was] like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.' We met at the Ozark premiere, and I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting.

"It hit me. It was love at first sight," Kaley said. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together."

They welcomed a baby girl called Matilda in March 2023, but twice-divorced Kaley – who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook – has ruled out getting married again.

"Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she told Glamour in 2022. "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again."

