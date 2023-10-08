Matthew McConaughey's teen son Levi is almost as tall as famous dad in new family video

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are proud parents to their three children: Levi, the oldest at 15, daughter Vida, 13, and the youngest, ten-year-old Livingston.

The actor, 53, and his wife, 41, were spotted at the latest Austin Football Club vs Los Angeles Football Club game at the former's home arena, Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Camila shared a video of herself, Matthew, and Levi while panning across the stadium, and fans marveled at how much their teenager had grown, and he looked just as tall as his dad.

A fan commented: "What an immensely good looking gene pool," while another added: "Levi is the perfect mix of you two guys," and a third wrote: "Looks like great fun! Levi is growing up so fast and so very handsome!"

A fourth said: "What a precious family," and one gushed: "Best looking fam!"

The couple, who have been married since 2012, were seen later in the day at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, enjoying the second day of the first weekend of festivities, which saw performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Jessie Ware, Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters, Rina Sawayama, and many more.

The Oscar-winning actor recently released the children's book Just Because inspired by his three kids, and gave several interviews where he opened up about his own parenting style.

In an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, aka the Fourth Hour of Today, he spoke about his philosophy regarding children and social media, specifically concerning Levi's debut on socials when he turned 15.

He said of his oldest: "Oh he wanted it early on, probably when he was 12, definitely 13. Definitely 14. And we waited till he was 15.

"We tried to look at the up falls and the downfalls. It's not like sending your kid off to college, but it is like sending your kids off with a bunch of strangers into the world."

The decision to allow their son to lead a more public life came following extensive family conversation about the ups and downs of social media and the impact it has. "[We spent] two years trying to really define what social media is to him.

"Let's talk about what it is. Let's talk about the up falls. Let's talk about the downfalls. Let's talk about the assets. Let's talk about the traps. Let's talk about what you wanna tell."

The Dazed and Confused star continued: "Because what happens a lot of times with young people and social media is they wake up in the morning and the first thing on their mind is, 'What will be a good post?' instead of, 'What do I want to do today?'"

Matthew added as well that the intricacy of social media comes because "the world's telling you and strangers are telling you who you are and if you should feel confident about yourself."

