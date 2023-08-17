Matthew McConaughey's striking daughter is mom Camila's double in photos

Matthew McConaughey's oldest son, Levi, has been stepping into the limelight recently after turning 15 and being gifted an Instagram account.

But the Yellowstone star and wife, Camila Alves, are also proud parents to their two other children, Vida, 13, and Livingston, ten.

While the boys bear a striking resemblance to their famous father, their daughter looks more like her mom every day.

In a rare photo shared earlier this year to celebrate her birthday, Vida looked adorable with her long, dark curly hair adorned with a flower crown.

She also emerged alongside her mom and older brother at Paris Fashion week and fans were left doing a double take.

With her olive skin and soft features, she is her famous mom's mini-me. Camila shared a heartfelt message for Vida on her birthday which read: "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you 'life'."

The longtime couple adore parenting and Matthew confessed in 2020: "I'd like to have eight more kids, but my wife is not on the same page," before adding: "I understand that. It's a lot easier for us [men]."

Matthew and Camila are raising their brood in Austin, Texas, after relocating back to his home state from Hollywood.

While the baby years are now long gone, Camila admits parenting teens comes with its own set of challenges. "You know, it's interesting because when you have little ones, you are physically exhausted, right? And I feel like when you get to the teenagers ... it's almost like you need more energy," she told US Weekly in July 2022.

"You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right? It's like a teenager is trying to find their identity and find how they're going to navigate their lives. So I think that it's more challenging in a good way."

Camila continued: "It's inspiring. It also makes you look at a lot of things that you are doing as an adult as well, you know, when you get to that stage."

As for who is the yes parent and who is the no parent in their household? Matthew admits he is the former. "I'm more consistently the yes guy," the Golden Globe winner told Town and Country in June 2020.

"Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn."

