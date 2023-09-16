Matthew McConaughey is incredibly proud of all his children – and the feeling is certainly mutual as his eldest son, Levi, paid a rare tribute to his famous dad following his latest achievement.

The 15-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a rare post in which he praised his father following the release of his second book, Just Because, which contains playful life lessons in the form of couplets created for four to eight-year-olds.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey's son Levi joins Instagram

Levi shared a photo of himself perched on a bed while reading his dad's latest work. In an emotional tribute, he sweetly captioned the touching photo: "It has been so cool to watch my dad these past few years. Working on new projects and watching them succeed.

"He's been writing and creating and to see his first book #GreenlightsBook was awesome! Now he's on to his second book, #JustBecauseBook and I'm really excited about it. Can’t wait to see what he does next…"

Matthew was clearly moved by his son's kind words and shared Levi's sweet post on his own Instagram. The teenager's mom, Camila Alves, was also in awe and was the first to comment, writing: "Well said my love… looking forward to 'what' next too!!!"

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi is a big fan of his dad's new book

Levi's public message of admiration for his father was also praised by the Oscar-winning actor's followers, with one commenting: "What amazing son so proud of his Dad and not afraid to say it your parents raised a great young man."

A second said: "It's not often a son tells the world he is proud of his dad's accomplishments! This post made me happy." A third added: "So wonderful that you have awesome parents. I'm sure you too, will be a major success. So wonderful that you are proud, supportive, & respectful of them."

© Getty Images Levi is very proud of his dad

Matthew – who also shares daughter, Vida, 13, and son, Livingston, 10, with Camila – revealed that he hopes his new book will "show kids all the contradictions that we all have with ourselves, with each other and understanding human relationships," he told NPR.

Though it's a children's book, Matthew's hope is to connect the young and older generations alike, with the goal to "understand each other. To understand ourselves. To understand humanity. People, life, living".

© Getty Images Matthew shares three kids with Camila Alves, pictured with her children Levi and Vida

While it's clear Levi is a fan of Just Because, Matthew has shared how his other children reacted to his new book. "My daughter is very visual, so she's a big fan of the art," he told ABC News.

"And my youngest so far is probably acting like, 'Oh yeah, it's all right.' But he's come back to me a couple of times and said something where I'm like, 'You remember that?' So, he's letting me know that he did retain some things from the book."

Just Because is Matthew's second book following his New York Times best-selling memoir, Greenlights, released in 2021.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.