James Middleton sports royal-approved baby accessory to carry son Inigo

James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet have been soaking up their first weeks of parenthood after welcoming their son, Inigo, earlier this month.

The Princess of Wales' brother, 36, took to Instagram on Friday to share the first adorable photos of his newborn son, thanking the team at Basingstoke Hospital for helping Alizée through her first delivery.

"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy," wrote James, who shared a photo of himself with Inigo strapped to his chest while surrounded by the family's four beloved dogs.

© Instagram James was beaming as his son Inigo was strapped to his chest in a BabyBjorn baby carrier

"No matter how prepared I thought I was… I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

Despite his honest reflection on the first weeks of being a father, James luckily had his two sisters nearby, Princess Kate and Pippa, who appear to have already passed on some of their holy grail parenting accessories to help prepare their younger brother.

© Instagram James showed his four dogs looking over Inigo as he slept

In the first sighting of James and Alizée with their newborn, the couple were seen strolling through Notting Hill with Inigo in a Silver Cross pram - the exact one the Princess of Wales used for Prince George.

© Instagram James made sure his baby was close to his beloved late dog, Ella

The Silver Cross Sleepover Elegance is considered the "Rolls-Royce of prams" and features a quilted leatherette exterior. Given their close relationship, it only makes sense the Princess passed on the pram to James to use - and it's not the only royal-approved accessory the new father has been seen using.

In the photo set shared to his IG on Friday, James is wearing the BabyBjorn Baby Carrier to keep Inigo close to his chest. The £105 accessory, used to hold a newborn baby hands-free, is the same brand used by Princess Eugenie for her son August, and is also what Pippa's husband James was seen in carrying their baby son Arthur in 2019.

"We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told [Inigo] all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…" added James, reflecting on his dear late dog, Ella.

© Instagram James and Alizee became parents for the first time

The doting father-of-one concluded: "We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS."

Listen to HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast. In this week's episode, we unveil all there is to know about Meghan Markle's secret Instagram account...

