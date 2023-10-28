James Middleton's son Inigo to inherit family legacy - unlike Princess Kate and Pippa's kids

James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet are currently basking in that new parent glow as the pair welcomed their baby son, Inigo, earlier on in the month, but the young tot will get something his cousins won't.

The baby boy is Carole and Michael Middleton's seventh grandchild and while he has arrived ten years after they became grandparents for the first time to Prince George, his birth is extra special due to the fact that he is the first of the couple's first grandchild to inherit the Middleton family name.

This is because James is Carole and Michael's only son, and it is tradition that male descendants carry on the family name. Princess Kate's royal brood, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well, as Pippa Middleton's three children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose, have taken their respective fathers' surnames, Wales and Matthews.

On Friday, James confirmed that he and his wife had welcomed a baby boy, naming him Inigo. The businessman shared three photos of his newborn, the first of which saw Inigo's hand holding a small pendant of James' beloved pet pooch, Ella, who sadly passed away earlier in the year.

Other photos saw the family's four remaining dogs standing guard over his pram in their expansive garden, while the final snap saw James with Inigo in a baby carrier with the dogs sniffing all around them.

James wrote in the caption: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy. No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.

"We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)"

He added: "We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS."

In the first photos of James and Alizee after their son was born, the happy couple could be seen wheeling baby Inigo in a navy Silver Cross pram – identical to one that Princess Kate was once seen using when Prince George was born.

