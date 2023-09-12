James Middleton's wife Alizee Thevenet showcases growing baby bump as she counts down to due date

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton is going to become a father later this year, as he is expecting a baby with his wife Alizee Thevenet.

In two new photos shared to Instagram, Alizee has shown off her growing baby bump while on a boat, as she counts down to her due date.

James shared the images with his 254,000 Instagram followers, which were snaps taken while they were on their summer holidays. The first image shows the expectant mum in a gorgeous white midi dress stretched over her beautiful bump, featuring frilled sleeve details. She smiled and cuddled up to James, who looked casual in a linen shirt and a pair of striped trousers.

The second photo was of James energetically jumping off the boat into the sea while Alizee watched in awe, wearing a striped mini dress and sunglasses. Her growing bump could clearly be seen as she stood on the side for the photo to be taken.

The post was to celebrate the couple's two-year anniversary, and James added the caption: "Happy Anniversary my darling [love heart emoji]. Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come…"

© Instagram Alizeé and James will welcome their first child together later this year

The couple exchanged vows back in 2021 after postponing their nuptials twice following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their French wedding at the local town hall in Bormes-les-Mimosas was so beautiful and the bride walked down the aisle in her mother-in-law Carole Middleton's wedding dress. She looked every inch the beautiful bride in her floor-length gown which featured a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine at the time, financial analyst Alizée explained: "My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980."

The couple's first wedding anniversary was bittersweet because it came so soon after the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Taking to his Instagram, James penned a sweet tribute, writing: "Today is our 1st wedding anniversary, however, it doesn't seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

© Instagram The couple have been married two years

"Instead, I'm sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago. To my darling Alizee, I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime."

James and Alizee's bundle of joy will be the seventh grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton as they are already doting grandparents to the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthew's three children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose.