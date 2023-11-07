Monty Don has opened up about his "troubled" family upbringing and made a shocking revelation about what his life might have looked like if he hadn't become a successful broadcaster.

The Gardeners' World presenter was speaking in a candid interview to promote his latest publication, The Gardening Book, when he shared that despite his upbringing being "privileged", it had its own complications.

"In many ways, it was very privileged – home counties, middle class – and tough in lots of ways," he told The Guardian, before explaining how he felt able to change the trajectory of his life: "Two things happened. First, by being the black sheep in my family, I always felt able to escape it."

The 68-year-old continued: "Second, I was lucky enough – it's really basic – to meet somebody that I completely fell in love with when I was young and we became the team. I went from a life that was complicated and difficult, and I was troubled. I was a difficult person. In a different environment, I definitely would have ended up in prison."

Monty has been married to his wife, Sarah, for 40 years and together they share three children and are also proud grandparents. In addition to being open and honest about his tough childhood, Monty has shared how his life and marriage were affected by his bouts of depression.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Monty Don and Sarah Don pictured in 2016

"I'm on record as being depressive. It is related to winter. I have used antidepressants in the past, but I gave them up 10 years ago when I started to use a lightbox on my desk. It's certainly helped," he shared in 2008.

Writing in his book, The Jewel Garden, Monty also revealed he previously sought professional help. "I went to see a healer. I can't remember if he was a herbalist, acupuncturist, homoeopath or white-coated faith healer, but I liked him."

© Getty Monty Don is adored for his role on Gardeners' World

He continued: "He had me abstain from tea, coffee and alcohol and described my various symptoms with unerring accuracy. After a few months of this puritanical regime, they told me I was unhealable." Monty has also shared that being outside in nature and doing what he does best is hugely beneficial to his mental health.

More recently, however, his family suffered heartbreaking loss when his beloved golden retriever, Nellie, passed away in October.

Monty informed his followers of the sad news with a photo of the beautiful dog, writing in the caption: "I was going to tell you about my new book which is published next week but that can wait because my lovely dear Nell died last night.

"She was diagnosed with cancer in June and every day this summer has been a gift but it is over now. We buried her in the garden next to Nigel wrapped in one of my jackets with flowers, balls and her favourite biscuits. Her end was peaceful and dignified and ended obvious suffering but it never gets any easier to bear. So life goes on, but for the moment we are very, very sad."