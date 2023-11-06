Christina Hall's husband Josh Hall is on stepdad duties in adorable new photos that leave fans with same opinion

Christina Hall is spending a fun weekend with all three of her favorite boys, her sons and husband Josh Hall.

The Christina on the Coast host and her husband earned some major parenting brownie points over the weekend, taking the kids out to a hockey game between their local sports team, the Anaheim Ducks, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The HGTV mainstay has three kids from her previous marriages: two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, plus Hudson, four, with her second husband, Ant Anstead. She and Josh tied the knot in 2022.

Christina took to Instagram as her fun-filled family weekend came to an end, first sharing an adorable family portrait of her, Josh, plus Brayden and Hudson, smiling ear-to-ear while sitting front row at the game.

Clad in Anaheim Ducks sweatshirts, the two boys appeared happy as can be in a subsequent video where they excitedly celebrated a goal from their team.

Christina also shared an adorable photo of little Hudson – with his newly styled mohawk – giving the widest grin while sitting on his stepdad's lap, plus another sweet clip of Brayden dancing and cheering on the Ducks, who ended up winning 4-2.

"Wow what a game! The ducks are baccckk," the mom-of-three excitedly wrote in her caption, and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with compliments from fans gushing over her and Josh's blended family.

"Josh is such a great BONUS!!! He's all in!! Looks like a great game," one fan wrote, as others followed suit with: "The cutest blended family. The love is so strong here," and: "The BEST stepdad. Love your little family," as well as: "Such fun captures. Bray's excitement looks so contagious. Love the enthusiasm," plus another one of her followers added: "You can tell how much Hudson loves Josh and vice versa."

Josh has previously been candid about taking on the role of bonus dad to his wife's three kids. Earlier this year, he confessed to Entertainment Tonight: "There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad."

He explained: "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

Still, he maintained: "But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

Josh and Christina are based in Orange County, California, though they also own a vacation home in Tennessee, where they have expanded their real estate and home flipping business.

