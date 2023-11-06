Mariah Carey shares never-before-seen picture with twins as she gives revealing insight into her family life

Mariah Carey isn't just a regular mom, she's a cool mom, as the singer confessed on Good Morning America on Monday November 6's episode.

The 'All I Want For Christmas' singer shared a rare insight into her personal life with her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe alongside a never-before-seen photo of them from her personal family album - which can be seen below.

It sounds like they have an idyllic childhood too. Admitting that both the pre-teens are talented and showing signs of following in her footsteps, the proud mom said when asked if they would: "I don't know. I hope so in some ways. They're both really talented across the board."

VIDEO: Inside Mariah Carey and twins' idyllic vacation

She went on to sweetly admit: "I don't want to say, 'they are my friends' because they say that I'm corny. But I'm not a regular mom. I'm a cool mom."

Mariah's children - who she shares with ex Nick Cannon - will be joining her on her holiday tour, and are busy rehearsing. "I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me. I think she has it together more than me," she confessed, adding that she "kind of has" the whistle octave.

Mariah Carey shared some rare family photos from her personal album on GMA on Monday November 6

"She just has to play with it." Mariah, 54, is gearing up for an exciting few weeks on the road from November 15, when she kicks off her much-anticipated holiday tour, titled Merry Christmas One and All Tour.

The mother-of-two will be starting the tour in Highland, CA, and will conclude just days before Christmas on December 17, in New York City. She announced the news earlier in October, alongside a preview poster and the message: "Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6."

The Queen of Christmas spoke about her upcoming holiday tour on GMA

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Queen of Christmas is back!" while another wrote: "I'm so ready for this!" A third added: "I can't wait!!"

Mariah's hit single, 'All I Want for Christmas', is one of the most known Christmas songs of all time, and the award-winning star has been embracing the holidays for years.

© Instagram Mariah Carey is a doting mom to twins Moroccan and Monroe

During a chat with Extra's Terri Seymour in 2022, Mariah said of being called the 'Queen of Christmas': "If I knew as a little girl that one day someone would call me that, that would be pretty amazing. But I think it's disrespectful to be like, that's what I am, that’s who I am."

© Instagram Mariah isn't just a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

She continued: "I love the holidays more than any time, even though a lot of times we dress the place up, it's not the same as the actual holidays. Even when I've spent Christmas in places where it’s not snowy, it’s not the same for me. I am a traditional lover of the holidays, I truly am."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.