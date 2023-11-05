Rebel Wilson's daughter turns 1! Fans react to adorable family photos from double celebration

It is a special weekend for Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma, as the two are celebrating a major milestone.

The couple, who got engaged at Disney in February of this year, are celebrating their baby daughter Royce Lillian's very first birthday.

The Pitch Perfect actress first announced the arrival of her daughter, who she welcomed via surrogacy, in an Instagram post last year. She and her fiancée first made their relationship public in June of 2022.

Rebel took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a glimpse of her and Ramona's birthday celebrations for little Royce, or rather their double dose of celebrations!

In honor of their daughter's milestone first birthday, the two not only threw her a pink-ified mermaid-themed party, but also appear to have gotten little Royce christened.

Rebel shared a beautiful photo smiling and holding up her daughter – who was dressed in an adorable white dress – posing inside the church, herself wearing a chic black and white polka-dot maxi dress.

"Happy 1st birthday baby," the doting mom wrote in her caption, and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with celebratory comments from fans and celebrities alike.

"Happy birthday," Nicole Scherzinger wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy birthday to your baby girl. Such a lovely picture," and: "Happy birthday! How time has flown," as well as: "Happy birthday little one," plus another one of her followers also wrote: "Beautiful pic! Happy birthday, baby girl."

© Instagram Ramona and Rebel gave a glimpse of the milestone celebrations

Both Rebel and Ramona also shared more photos of the celebrations on their Instagram Stories, with Rebel showing off her decked out home full of birthday decorations galore, plus she shared an adorable video of little Royce sitting on her high chair clapping and cheering as her mom wished her a happy birthday.

© Instagram The couple also appear to have celebrated little Royce's christening

When Rebel first announced the surprise arrival of her daughter last year, sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of the then-newborn wearing a baby pink onesie and unicorn socks, she wrote: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate."

© Getty Rebel and Ramona first made their romance public in June of 2022

She added: "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club," she concluded.

