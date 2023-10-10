Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's $22.5m home for 7 kids is absolutely immaculate - full tour

Star of upcoming film Rust and provider of the iconic leading voice in Boss Baby, Alec Baldwin, 65, has just slashed the price of his immaculate Amagansett home which he shares with his wife, 36-year-old yoga-studio owner Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children.

The property, which the couple bought for $1.75 million in 1996 has just been reduced in price by $4 million meaning the sale price now stands at $22.5 million according to the New York Post.

WATCH: Hilaria Baldwin shares intimate family moment



The 18th Century residence, where the family spent the Covid-19 pandemic, is a beautifully designed space with timeless features. The actor has expanded the home to cover 10,000 feet and the luxury pad features a wood-paneled library, a cinema room plus four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms. Take a full tour of the A-list couple's stunning home...

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's interiors © Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin Baldwin children enjoy time together at home Available photos of the opulent Hamptons property show its classic neutral colour scheme and its incredible outdoor setting which not only features a pool, spa, and vegetable garden but also a pavilion with a fieldstone fireplace. Snippets of the home shared on Hilaria's Instagram also showed a beautiful winding staircase and hardwood floor.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's kitchen © Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin Alec with his wife and seven children in their gorgeous neutral kitchen Hilaria also showed pictures of the couple's neutral kitchen space. Though light and minimalistic, family photos of the space have shown that it still has the lived-in warmth of a happy family home.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's living room © Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin Alec and Hilaria enjoying time with the kids in their minimalist living room Fans have caught glimpses of the pair's living room which, like the kitchen, appears light and airy. A photo from Hilaria's Instagram reveals a pair of stunning cream and grey-toned stone lamps which will undoubtedly create a cosy atmosphere of an evening. © Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin Hilaria practices yoga in the gorgeous Hamptons home Those following Alec's wife on Instagram will know that she is a fan of home workouts and is quite accomplished at yoga. Here the mother-of-seven shows off her headstand in what appears to be a living room space. The room is minimalist in tone, a clear theme throughout the residence, but features a breathtaking fireplace and a tasteful light taupe rug for extra comfort.c.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's kids' bedrooms © Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin One of their children's bedroom features sweet truck wallpaper Glimpses of other rooms have also been shared by Hilaria. Fans gained an insight into one of her son's rooms with playful wallpaper covered in trucks and diggers and the room where she has been doing her home workouts that has a minimalist aesthetic.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's own bedroom © Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin Hilaria and Alec looked blissful alongside children in their master bedroom Photos of the couple's bedroom allow fans an insight into what appears to be a personal haven. Carrying the light grey scheme upstairs, the pair have opted for a leaf print cool beige and white wallpaper, drawing on the colour of the quilted leather trunk at the foot of the bed. White bedding can also be seen, a touch which keeps the calm looking fresh and relaxing.

Hilaria frequently shares photos of their busy family life on her Instagram as her children joined her and her actor husband at the Hamptons International Film Festival last Saturday. Their brood consists of Carmen Gabriela, 10, María Lucía Victoria, two, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, one, plus sons Rafael Thomas, eight, Leonardo Ángel Charles, seven, Romeo Alejandro David, five, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, three. Alec also has a daughter from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, the 27-year-old model, and new mother Ireland Baldwin.

The home sits in Baldwin's property portfolio alongside a $1.75 million farm in Arlington, Vermont which spans 55 acres. The purchase came just months after the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in New Mexico.

While fans will patiently await an inevitable addition to the Baldwin real estate repertoire to replace the Hamptons home, we will be taking design notes from their current abode.