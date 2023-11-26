Kylie Jenner's new celebratory photo featuring daughter Stormi leaves fans in disbelief for this reason

Kylie Jenner is a doting mom to two young children, Stormi, five, and Aire, 21 months, and was feeling more thankful than ever for them this holiday weekend.

The Kardashians star is relatively private when it comes to sharing photos of her children, despite her global fame, but delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a new family photo.

The black-and-white image showed Kylie holding her two children close, with her arms wrapped tightly around them.

Stormi and Aire looked adorable in the artistic snapshot, and many fans couldn't believe just how much Kylie's daughter looked like her.

The picture, captioned: "My everything," received many comments, including: "Stormi is your absolute double," and "Stormi is your twin!" A third wrote: "Stormi looks identical to Kylie it's insane." A fourth remarked: "Wow, Stormi looks so much like her mom now."

© Instagram Kylie Jenner shared a gorgeous photo featuring children Stormi and Aire

While Kylie and Travis Scott are no longer together, the pair have remained on good terms and amicably co-parent their two young children.

Recently, Stormi became the latest celebrity child to join her parent on stage, as she took to the stage with her dad during a recent performance on November 5 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images The socialite with her daughter Stormi in 2022

She has also appeared in several episodes of The Kardashians with her cousins. Aire, being that bit younger, has made less appearances.

Kylie, 26, loves nothing more than being a mom and recently opened up about how being a parent has changed her outlook in life for the better, as well as teaching her a lot about herself.

© Photo: Instagram The star with son Aire

Talking to WSJ. Magazine in October, she said: "My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty. I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”

This isn't the first time that Kylie has cited Stormi for helping her feel more confident in herself. During an episode of The Kardashians in July, Kylie spoke to sister Khloe Kardashian about insecurities.

© Photo: Instagram The star loves nothing more than being a mom

"We all have our little things, so it's normal to be insecure sometimes," she began. "But I always just remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself, I still love myself. One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, I got so much surgery to change my whole face.

"Which is false, I've only gotten fillers and I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story," she continued.

The conversation then turned to Kylie's insecurities over her ears, and how having daughter Stormi changed this. "Isn't that interesting, how you don't realize how you guys always talked about my ears?" Kylie said.

Kylie shares her children with ex Travis Scott

"I talked about your ears because I loved them," Khloé replied. "But I didn't receive it like that. I received it like everyone's making fun of my ears, calling them 'dopey,' and like that [expletive] me up.'"

She added: "I never thought about my ears and then for five years, I never wore an up-do. And then I had Stormi and she has my ears and it made me realize how much I love them.

"Because I'm like wow, if I'm insecure about my ears and I think my daughter is the most beautiful girl ever. Now I wear an updo to every carpet," the doting mom said sweetly.

