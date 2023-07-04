Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, 5, sports $2,300 dress on private jet

Stormi Webster, just five years old, has already mastered the art of stylish elegance, showcasing her extravagant fashion choices in a recent social media video. Stormi, along with her cousins, recently enjoyed the luxury of her mother Kylie Jenner's astounding $72 million private jet.

Kylie, who became a fabulously wealthy makeup mogul as a teen, shared a delightful TikTok, revealing the adorable high jinks of the young girls on board the plane.

Captured in the video, Kylie playfully 'interviewed' Stormi, Chicago, and Dream during their flight, which began with the charming little girls gleefully dancing and posing for the camera. "I'm interviewing the girls for my TikTok," Kylie divulged, as she gathered the youngsters and encouraged them to display their 'peace signs.'

© Unknown Stormi Webster wears $2.2K crystal embellished dress on her mom Kylie Jenner's $72M private jet

Guided by Kylie, the girls eagerly answered her light-hearted questions. Upon being asked about their favourite colours, Stormi, who is Kylie's daughter with ex-partner Travis Scott, confidently declared her love for "pink and blue."

Chicago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, echoed Stormi's choice, while Dream, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, playfully varied her response with "blue and white."

The TikTok video further treated viewers to a delightful dance routine by the young trio, featuring synchronized hip-shaking moves. The recording culminated in a heartwarming group pose with Kylie and the girls, all beaming at the camera.

© Unknown Stormi is already a style queen at 5

In an extravagant display of young fashion, Stormi was seen wearing a glittering Dolce & Gabbana rhinestone dress, priced at $2,295, paired with a $44 plush toy. This lavish ensemble attracted some criticism for Kylie, who has previously faced backlash for showcasing her wealth.

The social media influencer recently posted snapshots of her opulent wardrobe and a private jet journey to Paris. The series of photographs began with an enticing view from her plane window and concluded with a glimpse into her luxurious car ride, where she wore a stunning black dress.

© Getty Images The socialite with her daughter Stormi in 2022

She also shared a photograph with her friend, Yris Palmer, posing beside an exquisite crystal chandelier. Despite the array of captivating pictures, some followers expressed their disappointment over Kylie's extravagant display of wealth, sparking a debate in the comments section.

In a more recent TikTok video, fans were surprised by Stormi's apparent growth and maturity. Filmed in a car with Kylie, who looked effortlessly chic in a black summer dress, Stormi stole the show with her lively banter.

The video quickly garnered attention, with fans gushing over Stormi's growth, praising her charming wit, and commenting on the duo's enchanting beauty.

Kylie is also mom to one-year-old son Aire; she welcomed both her children with rapper Travis Scott. At the age of 21 Kylie was named the world's youngest ever billionaire after she rose to fame via her family's reality TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians, and most recently, The Kardashians.

The TV star is also a social media sensation, with over 388m followers on Instagram and 52.4m on TikTok but she has taken the opportunities given to her and became a beauty entrepreneur with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 which has since expanded to include swimwear, fragrances, and baby products.