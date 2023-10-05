Kourtney Kardashian is glowing as she shares exciting update

Kourtney Kardashian is simply glowing in her recent Instagram post as she showcased her baby bump and a stunning ensemble from her new collaboration with Boohoo.

At 44, Kourtney is anticipating the arrival of a baby boy with her husband, Travis Barker. The Instagram influencer mesmerized her followers with her captivating presence, donning a sheer floral print dress from her capsule collection that gracefully accentuated her maternal silhouette.

The backdrop, featuring a festive pile of pumpkins, added a seasonal touch, while her raven hair cascaded around her shoulders, intensifying her fierce look.

Eager to share details of her collaboration, Kourtney posted: "'Tis the season. The mesh styles from the second capsule of my @boohoo collection are made from 95% recycled poly."

© Instagram Kourtney is glowing in latest social media update

The specific dress she wore, named the "Kourtney Kardashian Barker Mesh Floral Print Maxi dress," is available on Boohoo's website for £18.00. The collection also boasts a range of hoodies, joggers, and Blink-182 merchandise.

As Kourtney prepares to welcome her new arrival, she can reflect on the joy and challenges of her past parenting journey. Already a mother to three children - sons Mason, 13, and Reign, eight, and daughter Penelope, 11 - with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.

© Instagram Kourtney shares exciting news with fans

Meanwhile, Travis is a proud father to son Landon, 19 and daughter Alabama, 17, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. He's also embraced the role of stepfather to Shanna's daughter with Oscar de la Hoya, Atiana de la Hoya.

In a heartwarming celebration of the upcoming addition to their blended family, Kourtney recently enjoyed a Disney-themed baby shower.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney are expecting their first child together

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, later treated fans to a sneak peek of the festivities, sharing delightful behind-the-scenes shots with the caption: "Baby Barker is coming."

Expressing her gratitude, Kourtney responded: "Thank you sisters and mom for the best socially distanced baby shower of my dreams."

© Instagram Kourtney's lavish baby shower

However, it's not all sunshine in the Kardashian realm. Kim and Kourtney recently found themselves embroiled in a significant disagreement, highlighted during the season premiere of The Kardashians' fourth season.

The dispute revolved around their individual collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana. Amidst their tiff, Kim alleged that Kourtney's children approached her with concerns about their mother, leading Kourtney to label Kim an "egotistical narcissist" and exclaiming, "You're just a witch, and I hate you."