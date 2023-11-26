Tom Brady, 46, enjoys rare sun-soaked vacation with sons Ben and Jack and daughter Vivienne

Tom Brady is relishing the joys of retirement, a stark contrast to his typical rigorous NFL routine during this time of the year.

The celebrated quarterback recently shared glimpses of his leisurely life, enjoying a sun-drenched getaway with his children - sons Ben and Jack and daughter Vivienne.

The family's escapade included snorkeling and lobster hunting in the serene blue waters, a delightful change from the frosty winters Brady endured during his years with Michigan and Massachusetts.

Showcasing their catch of the day, the legendary seven-time Super Bowl champion, humorously admitted on X, "Caught dinner! (I caught one. The smallest one.)" alongside a laughing emoji.

© Instagram Tom Brady snorkelling on vacation

While he didn't disclose their exact location, his Instagram post reflected a sense of gratitude for this newfound freedom, commenting, "I did Michigan and Massachusetts winters for a long time. Let me have this."

Tom, who finally hung up his cleats for good in February at the age of 45, had an illustrious career that came to a close following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' exit from last season's playoffs.

© Instagram Tom enjoys a sun soaked holiday with his kids

His final NFL year was marred by personal challenges, notably the dissolution of his 13-year marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, with whom he shares two of his three children.

Speculation suggests that Tom's initial retirement decision and subsequent return to the field played a role in their relationship's unraveling.

© Instagram Tom helps his daughter Vivienne with her snorkel mask

Following the split, Tom briefly dated model Irina Shayk, though their romance was short-lived.

His illustrious career began with an impressive stint at Michigan in college football, followed by a phenomenal run with the New England Patriots, where he clinched six Super Bowl titles. Brady added a seventh championship to his resume with the Buccaneers, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

© Instagram Tom has recently retired

As he transitions from the gridiron to the broadcasting booth, Tom is set to commence a 10-year deal as an analyst for FOX Sports.

Opting for a year off to decompress post-retirement, he is taking this time to soak in the pleasures of life, evident in the blissful moments shared with his family.

This period marks a significant shift for the NFL icon, as he explores a new chapter away from the intense pressures and demands of professional football.

