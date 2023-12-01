Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, 11, begs 'braggy' mom to cover up baby bump

In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," viewers witnessed a tense moment between Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, revealing the family dynamics and the latest developments in their lives.

The scene unfolded as Travis Barker, Kourtney's husband, invited his family onto his tour bus. Kourtney, embracing her pregnancy, confidently wore maternity clothes, playfully unzipping her tracksuit to reveal her baby belly.

This spontaneous act, however, didn't sit well with 11-year-old Penelope, who openly expressed her discomfort, exclaiming, "Mom, please!"

Caught off-guard, Kourtney responded, seeking clarification, only for her sister Khloe Kardashian to explain that Penelope was not fond of her mother showing off her pregnant belly.

© Hulu Kourtney is not impressed with her daughter's comments

Addressing her daughter directly, Kourtney inquired, "Oh, you want me to zip it up?" To which Penelope responded with a mix of humor and exasperation, "You're so braggy!"

Trying to lighten the mood, Travis joined the conversation, asking if this was their first experience on a tour bus, only to be met with Penelope's quick retort, "No!"

© Hulu Penelope calls her mom 'braggy'

In a confessional, Khloe expressed her thoughts on the situation, noting Kourtney's love for her pregnancy and the joy it brought her, especially sharing this experience with Travis.

"Kourt loves being pregnant. She loves it, loves it! And having this experience with her and her husband, I think it's so sweet. It makes me so happy for her," Khloe shared.

Kourtney Kardashian pregnant

Beyond this mother-daughter interaction, the Season 4 finale also captured a moment of tension between Kourtney and her mother, Kris Jenner, particularly regarding the naming of Kourtney's newborn.

When Kris inquired about the baby's name, Travis revealed, "Rocky," eliciting a surprised and somewhat unconvincing reaction from Kris, who exclaimed, "I love it!" despite her initial shock.

© Instagram Kourtney shares a close bond with her daughter Penelope

The birth of Rocky Thirteen Barker marked a significant addition to the Kardashian family. Born on November 1, 2023, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Rocky is the first child of Kourtney and Travis together.

The couple's blended family includes Travis's children, Landon and Alabama, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, and Kourtney's children, Penelope, Mason, and Reign, with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

