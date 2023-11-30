Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon Barker sparks debate for ‘sad’ treatment of baby Rocky

Landon Barker, the stepson of Kourtney Kardashian, recently sparked a debate among fans with his straightforward stance on family responsibilities.

In a candid interview, the 20-year-old made it clear that he has no intention of changing diapers for his new half-brother, Rocky, the child of Kourtney and his father, Travis Barker.

This revelation, which was highlighted in a news headline, quickly found its way to a Kardashians-themed forum on Reddit, where it ignited varied reactions.

A segment of the online community rallied behind Landon’s decision, echoing sentiments that the responsibility of caring for Rocky should not fall on his shoulders. “Why should he? He’s not the one who chose to have a kid. It’s not his responsibility,” one commenter remarked, summarizing the majority view in the thread.

© Getty Langdon Barker has sparked debate among fans

Others pointed out the likely presence of hired help, considering the Kardashian's lifestyle: “That’s not his kid, he doesn’t need to,” and “It’s not his responsibility. That’s the job of the parents…or in the Kardashian world, the hired help,” were some of the comments that surfaced.

Another fan speculated that Landon might have been put on the spot during the interview, pondering, “Who asks a teenage boy that expecting any other answer??”

Kourtney and Travis looked close at the baby shower

"I can understand him It's isn't his child and they probably have 15 nannies to do it," said another.

Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 48, welcomed their son Rocky on November 4, marking their first child together. However, both parents have children from previous relationships. Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick.

© Getty Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya

The birth of Rocky was surrounded by dramatic circumstances, with Kourtney undergoing what she described as "urgent fetal surgery."

These procedures are typically performed on the unborn baby while still in the womb. On Instagram, Kourtney shared a poignant black-and-white photo, capturing a moment of support from Travis, who was by her side in the hospital.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian supported by Travis Barker after undergoing emergency fetal surgery

She expressed profound gratitude in her caption, acknowledging her husband for being her steadfast support, her mother for her presence, and her doctors for saving their baby’s life.

Reflecting on the experience, Kourtney admitted, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.