Kourtney Kardashian throws support behind stepson Landon ahead of big change to family dynamic

Kourtney Kardashian's attention may largely be on the upcoming birth of her first baby with husband Travis Barker, but she still knows how to make sure both her kids and her stepkids are feeling the love.

The Hulu reality star already shares three kids with her ex-partner of ten years Scott Disick; Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight. Meanwhile her Blink-182 drummer hubby shares kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, plus he is a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24.

By now the expecting couple knows a thing or two about having a blended family, and over the weekend, Kourtney won some brownie points as a bonus mom with Landon.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unique sex reveal for baby

On Sunday, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories and gave a sweet shout-out to Landon, who is following in his father's footsteps and pursuing a career in music.

The soon-to-be mom-of-four shared a poster to her Stories advertising Landon's upcoming concert, his birthday show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on October 9th, and linked out to tickets for purchase.

Landon recently opened up during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show about the changes coming his way once he welcomes a new baby brother, and how different his little sibling's life might be from his own.

© Instagram Landon is an aspiring musician

"We're almost 20 years apart," he noted, before confessing: "So I feel like our lives are gonna be very different," and even joking: "I'm sure he'll have like the iPhone [expletive] 25."

MORE: Travis Barker's net worth compared to wife Kourtney Kardashian – who's on top?

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals who is in the 'Not Kourtney' group: 'Kim threw us all under the bus'

When asked if he's excited, he confirmed: "Yeah, hell yeah," though he said: "I mean it's crazy, definitely crazy."

© Getty Landon is the eldest of the Barker-Kardashian kids

He then explained: "I've never really had a baby sibling, it's always been me and my sister, two years apart."

Still, he continued: "But it's like, it's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda needed attention as a kid, I feel like, I'm out of the house, I'm not really like, I don't need that.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis with kids Alabama, Reign, Landon, and Atiana

"It would have been hard if I was like ten years old and that was all my dad could do," he said, adding: "But now I'm in a place that like, I'm an adult now."

"It's sick, I'm super happy for them," he finally said, though not before joking: "Kinda wish he was a girl though, I wish I was the only Barker boy."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.