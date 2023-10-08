Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian throws support behind stepson Landon ahead of big change to family dynamic

The reality star gave a sweet shout-out to her husband Travis Barker's 19-year-old son

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen in attendance during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Kourtney Kardashian's attention may largely be on the upcoming birth of her first baby with husband Travis Barker, but she still knows how to make sure both her kids and her stepkids are feeling the love.

The Hulu reality star already shares three kids with her ex-partner of ten years Scott Disick; Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight. Meanwhile her Blink-182 drummer hubby shares kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, plus he is a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24.

By now the expecting couple knows a thing or two about having a blended family, and over the weekend, Kourtney won some brownie points as a bonus mom with Landon.

On Sunday, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories and gave a sweet shout-out to Landon, who is following in his father's footsteps and pursuing a career in music.

The soon-to-be mom-of-four shared a poster to her Stories advertising Landon's upcoming concert, his birthday show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on October 9th, and linked out to tickets for purchase.

Landon recently opened up during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show about the changes coming his way once he welcomes a new baby brother, and how different his little sibling's life might be from his own.

Photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian of a poster advertising her stepson Landon's upcoming concert.© Instagram
Landon is an aspiring musician

"We're almost 20 years apart," he noted, before confessing: "So I feel like our lives are gonna be very different," and even joking: "I'm sure he'll have like the iPhone [expletive] 25."

When asked if he's excited, he confirmed: "Yeah, hell yeah," though he said: "I mean it's crazy, definitely crazy."

Landon Asher Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker attend the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California© Getty
Landon is the eldest of the Barker-Kardashian kids

He then explained: "I've never really had a baby sibling, it's always been me and my sister, two years apart."

Still, he continued: "But it's like, it's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda needed attention as a kid, I feel like, I'm out of the house, I'm not really like, I don't need that.

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Kourtney and Travis with kids Alabama, Reign, Landon, and Atiana

"It would have been hard if I was like ten years old and that was all my dad could do," he said, adding: "But now I'm in a place that like, I'm an adult now."

"It's sick, I'm super happy for them," he finally said, though not before joking: "Kinda wish he was a girl though, I wish I was the only Barker boy."

