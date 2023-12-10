Gemma Atkinson's biggest parenting confessions: Mia's 'horrendous' Croup scare, Thiago's 'painful' breastfeeding & more

On Sunday, she told her followers: "I've still got a monitor in Mia's room with it next to my side of the bed." While she admitted she's thinking about removing it to improve hers and Thiago's quality of sleep, she added that she saw its worth a few months ago when she was awoken by Mia's breathing difficulties.

"Also with the monitor, when I was pregnant Mia had an attack in the night of croup, it was frigging horrendous. She wasn't breathing properly, on the monitor I heard this [imitates breathing difficulties.] So I bolted up, went into her room and she was all floppy and pale, it was horrendous.

"I rang an ambulance, thank god Gorka was here, cool and calm as anything. He picked her up, brought her downstairs and opened the freezer – she was inhaling the freezer air. He was going, 'Deep breath, Mia, deep breath.'"

Gemma explained the professional Strictly dancer knew about this hack as he used it to alleviate his asthma symptoms as a child. "That's what they used to do to him when he had an asthma attack in Spain. And it worked!" Gemma said.

"Since then I've said to Gorka, if that monitor wasn't on, I wouldn't have heard her."