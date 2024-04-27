Helen Skelton shares most adorable photo as she welcomes new family addition

Helen Skelton's children will no doubt be thrilled as the presenter surprised them with a new addition to the family, a pet rabbit.

The mum-of-three melted hearts when she shared a post on her Instagram Stories marking the new addition with her son, Louis, who marked his seventh birthday earlier this month, loving embracing his new fluffy friend. Helen captioned the adorable black-and-white photo with the lyrics from Queen's You're My Best Friend.

It's unclear if the new addition to the family was a birthday present for Louis, but when he marked his special day last week, his doting mum shared some touching words.

The star said: "Went back to school this week another year older… summer term already. Life is far from dull with you in it my love. Thanks for being a little legend." She then joked: "(Yes he's driving with a putter for good reason)."

Alongside the video, the youngster could be seen playing golf in the family's back garden, with his younger sister, Elsie, two, chasing after the ball following his hit.

Helen and Louis have a strong bond, but the youngster had quite the unconventional arrival, with the presenter's waters breaking while she was alone in France as her then husband, Richie Myler, was playing in England at the time.

Quizzed about this by Lorraine Kelly in 2021, Helen shared: "I know, God bless him. I can't tell if he was sort of proud or embarrassed. He says, 'I was born in the kitchen?' and I'm like 'Yeah,' and lots of my friends think it's so lovely, a home birth.

"Nobody wants a load of gorgeous French firemen at their feet while they're delivering a baby, which is what I had… They'd never done that before and were so excited, I just said, 'Get back around my head please'."

Helen's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood. Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

In an interview with the Express in 2021, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"