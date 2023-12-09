Gemma Atkinson's cheeky baby Thiago to follow in dancer dad Gorka's following adorable tribute

Gemma Atkinson never fails to melt fans' hearts with sweet photos of her baby son, Thiago. And it was no different on Saturday when she shared the latest snap of her little one who donned a special tribute to his father, Gorka Marquez.

The mother-of-two took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of her newborn and confirmed he is following in his Strictly Come Dancing dad's footsteps. The infant was pictured lying on his bed whilst pulling the cheekiest face, sticking his tongue out at the camera.

Gemma's little boy couldn't have looked happier

Adorned on his crisp white babygrow were the words: "I'm the son of a dancer… I wasn't just kicking, I was doing the paso doble." Sharing the image, Gemma tagged her fiancé and added an adorable GIF of a penguin waving a Spanish flag.

The sweet post follows the adoring mother sharing her parenting thoughts and hopes for not just her baby boy but also her three-year-old daughter Mia.

© Instagram Mia and Thiago have the sweetest bond

Alongside a touching black and white photo of the sibling pair on her Instagram account, the former Hollyoaks star penned: "I never want Mia and Tio growing up making their mistakes and thinking “Mum & Papa are gonna kill me” When they make mistakes I hope they think “ring mum and Papa, they’ll know what to do," alongside to heart emojis.

The image saw Mia cradling her little brother and both couldn't have looked happier in the image. Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with comments.

Thiago is already well in the Strictly bubble

"100% agree, this is what my parents did and I hope my daughter feels the same," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with adorable video of baby Thiago

"My parents' philosophy. My dad once said to me after I had a fail with my first media venture and owed cash to the bank, 'We're your parents, we're here to help, never be ashamed of a mistake'. Miss that fella! Love this."

© Instagram The family of four are so close

Meanwhile, a third added: "I have 4 aged between 13-20 and I've always told mine, whatever happens always tell me, don't be ashamed or embarrassed as I can guarantee I've probably done worse. Then we all had a laugh."

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Thiago back in July and shared the news with a heartfelt message on her Instagram account.

"Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful," she penned.

Adding: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."